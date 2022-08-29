News Top Stories

London Meetings: It’s wrong for politicians to discuss Nigeria’s problems abroad –Northern Elders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday berated presidential candidates of the main political parties for holding political meetings abroad. NEF’s Spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, said it was wrong for the politi- cal class to troop out of the country to discuss Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries.

 

The spokesman chided the political leaders on his Twitter handle. He wrote: “We do not want a President that will favour the North, but one that will be fair to all Nigerians.” Baba-Ahmed wondered what politicians like Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Samuel Ortom, Peter Obi, Nyesom Wike and many others were doing in Europe and Asia.”

He said: “We, they plan to govern, are distractions? The deals they struck will be about how to handle us. “Carve us out like a carcass and allocate powers and positions and resources to each other?

“Then they will come back and set us to fight each other. It is all about them.” He added further: “They come back to Nigeria where we live with traffic and insecurity to ask us to trust them with power.

“What is it in London, Paris and Dubai that make them so attractive to our politicians when they want to discuss deals or untangle difficult matters. “Just think how much it costs to go out of Nigeria    to discuss Nigeria’s matter. Why do we make too much noise? Are they afraid of us?”

Last week a number of high profile politicians including the presidential candidates of the APC, Tinubu; PDP, Alhaji Atiku, Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and governors of Benue (Ortom), Oyo (Seyi Makinde), Abia (Okezie Ikpeazu) and Rivers (Wike) and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, were all in the British capital to brainstorm on next year’s elections and the way forward for Nigeria.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

