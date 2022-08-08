News Top Stories

London museum to return 72 Benin artefacts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from Benin Kingdom. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government, reports the BBC. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and a key to the king’s palace. It follows a request by Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in January. The museum, in southeast London, says it has consulted with community members, visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals and artists based in Nigeria and the UK. “All of their views on the future of the Benin objects were considered, alongside the provenance of the objects,” the museum explained. The museum’s chair said it was “moral and appropriate” to return them. In recent years, there has been increased political pressure on European governments and museums to hand back looted artefacts. These include ivory carvings and metal sculptures known as the Benin Bronzes. Eve Salomon, chair of the museum, said: “The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria. “TheHornimanispleased to be able to take this step and we look forward to working with the NCMM to secure longer-term care for these precious artefacts.” The items from Horniman’s collection are just some of the artefacts returned to Nigeria in the last few months from museums in the west. Last month, Jesus College in Cambridge and Aberdeen University gave back a cockerel sculpture and the head of an Oba (king). German authorities also returned more than 1,100 artefacts to the West African country. NCMM says some of the priceless sculptures will be stored in the national museum in Benin once it’s been expanded and others will be stored at the museum in Lagos. The British Museum holds the world’s largest collection of Benin bronzes. It says it is prevented from permanently returning itemsbytheBritishMuseum Act of 1963 and the National Heritage Act of 1983.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows  

Posted on Author Reporter

New Zealand’s government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and extended beyond Auckland for the first time. Until the cluster was discovered Tuesday, New […]
News

FG’s 774 special jobs: Nasarawa gov charges beneficiaries to be self-reliant

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday charged beneficiaries of the 774 jobs special public works programme of the Federal Government to utilise the opportunity to be self-reliant. He gave the charge at a ceremony to flag off the programme in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.   According to him, the programme came at the […]
News

Bidder pays $28m for space trip with Amazon boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  A  mystery bidder has paid $28m (£20m) for a seat on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s first crewed spaceflight by the billionaire’s Blue Origin company. This winning bid was made at Saturday’s auction, with Blue Origin tweeting that the winner’s identity would be revealed in the coming weeks. The bidding process attracted interest from more than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica