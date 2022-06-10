Business

London Stock Exchange commends Orjiako’s achievement at Seplat Energ

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday celebrated Dr. ABC Orjiako’s achievements as the pioneer chairman of Seplat Energy Plc. Seplat Energy Plc, which is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and London Stock Exchange is driving the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy. Orjiako retired last month after 13 years as the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc. In his reaction at the event in London, Orjiako was quoted in a statement as saying: “Opening bell of the LSE; and to me, marks my exit as the chairman of Seplat, which brings very old memories to me starting from 2014 when we first rang the bell to list our security in this market. “It is the magnanimity of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and LSEG’s Africa Advisory Group (LAAG) that made it possible for us to be here today. It is not an easy thing to ring the opening bell.

“One of the things that gladdens my heart is the fact that everything on the board turned green as we rang the bell; this is very important for us in Seplat. Colour green not only signifies good performance in the market but remains a very important symbol in Seplat. It symbolises life, it symbolises what this company represents particularly sustainability and business,” Orjiako said.

The pioneer chairman of Seplat further said: “I want to thank you for this great opportunity. I am the last of the founders of Seplat to leave. For Seplat, it is a promise kept. It is a very strong and apt statement to say that Seplat believes in enduring strong and robust corporate governance practices. We made up our minds from the beginning that this company will fly and grow if we maintain very good corporate governance. So, when we started, we made a promise that the chairmanship of this company would be handed to an independent non-executive chairman”.

 

