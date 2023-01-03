Lone accident in Niger kills 4, injures 3

Four persons died, while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident on Sunday at Nami village, Agai Local Government Area of Niger State. The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Niger, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna yesterday that the accident occurred at about 10.00 p.m. on Sunday night.

He said that the accident involved an articulated vehicle which was loaded with chemicals with 49 male passengers seating on top from Lagos, heading to Kano State.

“Forty nine male persons were involved in the accident; four of them died, while three others sustained injuries and 42 escaped unhurt. “The injured victims were rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Lapai, while the dead were deposited at the same hospital mortuary in Lapai.

“The vehicle and items recovered were handed over to the Police outpost office at 2Nami village for safe keeping,” he said. Tsukwam blamed the accident on speeding and loss of control by the driver and advised motorists to always observe speed limit to avoid crashes.

