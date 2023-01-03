Metro & Crime

Lone accident in Niger kills 4, injures 3

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Four persons died, while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident on Sunday at Nami village, Agai Local Government Area of Niger State. The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Niger, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna yesterday that the accident occurred at about 10.00 p.m. on Sunday night.

 

He said that the accident involved an articulated vehicle which was loaded with chemicals with 49 male passengers seating on top from Lagos, heading to Kano State.

 

“Forty nine male persons were involved in the accident; four of them died, while three others sustained injuries and 42 escaped unhurt. “The injured victims were rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Lapai, while the dead were deposited at the same hospital mortuary in Lapai.

 

“The vehicle and items recovered were handed over to the Police  outpost office at 2Nami village for safe keeping,” he said. Tsukwam blamed the accident on speeding and loss of control by the driver and advised motorists to always observe speed limit to avoid crashes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three fake Lagos LG traffic officials held for extortion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has arrested three suspects posing as local government traffic officers for extorting motorists at Oshodi. The suspects, who claimed to be working with Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, Oshodi, were arrested yesterday on the orders of the Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola […]
Metro & Crime

Cairo Market inferno: LASEMA begins investigation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As controversy continues to trail the Cairo Downtown market inferno in Oshodi which destroyed goods worth millions of naira, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause of the disaster. While some believe that the inferno was caused by possible explosive devices in the market, others insist […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Civil defence trains 2000 hunters in S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

In preparation for the legalization of the group by the National Assembly (NASS), no less than 2000 members of a special security outfit under the auspices of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) have undergone training by the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State. It will be recalled that the HGN Bill before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica