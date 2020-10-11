Lone ranger status bad for Anambra, says Nwankwo

With the countdown to the conduct of gubernatorial election in Anambra State, captains of the private sector are already neck deep in the race for the Government House Awka. Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on his ambition and sundry issues

What informed your interest in the governorship election of Anambra State?

It is about service to my people and nothing more. Most people are of the belief that politics is dirty and it is for only criminals and that explains why people who have no business in governance are in power and everybody will continue to complain about bad governance. The only way to ensure good governance is for the right people to be in charge of affairs. If we continue to stay on the fence things will continue to go bad and we will always have ourselves to blame. Our people need good governance and populist governance. So I have offered myself as that instrument of change and to restore the confidence of Ndi Anambra in governance.

Some people are saying that you are too new in politics and that you cannot withstand the challenges in the field?

It is not about being new in politics. We do not have to go to school to become a politician because it is all about delivery and I will surely deliver on record. Though I have not been into active party politics I have been around and I have made meaningful contributions to politics without making noise about it. So for somebody to say that I am new in politics they are making a mistake.

The choice of your political party the APC seems to be the problem?

Let us make it clear that the APC is the party to beat in this coming election and the belief that APC is not on ground is wrong. What the APC government has done so far in Anambra State is enough reason for Anambra to vote for the party. I do not need to count the achievements of the party or the number of political appointments which Anambra people are holding in the APC led government at the center.

There are political parties that have been in power by happenstance and they got it on a platter of gold and they still feel that it is going to be business as usual. But in this election our dear party is moving on and at the end you will discover that our party is very much on ground.

There is the need for Anambra to connect to the center and benefit bountifully from the government. This our low ranger status does not speak well of Anambra State the number one state in South-East and Nigeria in general. Anambra people love APC only that some desperate politicians have been feeding them with lies but those lies have been uncovered.

But your party is one that had been accused of not being democratic in the conduct of its primary elections and with the caliber of aspirants in the party and horse trading how can you overcome that?

The party has a constitution and guide lines for the conduct of primary election and it is followed to the letter and there is nothing ambiguous about it. It is only those who are afraid of losing the election that are alleging that the process is unconstitutional. If you want to contest throw yourself into the race and take it as it comes.

For me I have confidence in the electoral process and his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has always championed this. As for my fellow aspirants I have nothing to fear about because it is all about delegates and if you canvass and campaign well nothing can stop you from winning the primary election.

It is not about names or how much money you have; it is about your capacity and acceptability by the party members and those who are boasting that some powers that be would hand over the ticket to them are also joking because we are contesting to win and we must go with our best.

Don’t forget that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) wants to remain in power and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has been out of power for so long and they want to come back. So we cannot as a political party present an unpopular and unacceptable person as our candidate or even impose an unknown factor as a candidate.

You have this mantra A new Anambra is possible, what exactly do you mean?

Of course it is possible and it can be achievable. All that we need is to prioritize our needs and work towards that goal. As a man in the private sector I know that the private sector drives the economy of any country and Anambra as a state is not an exception. Anambra has all that it takes to succeed and when we exploit our rich resources and put it to good use we shall excel. We need to bring in multinationals to come over and invest in our state so that our people will be employed and the revenue accruing from there will jump start our Internally Generated Revenue by more than 70 per cent. These companies would also support us in providing social security and other basic infrastructure for our state and with that our over dependence in Federal Allocations would be less. Whatever we get from FAC would be channeled to areas like health, education and works. Again before the creation of the current Anambra state when Enugu was part of the state the Onitsha main market was providing source of revenue to pay salaries but today it is not the case. So you see that we did not prioritize our needs at the beginning and the question is does it mean that Onitsha main market is not growing? At what point did we get it wrong? Who are

those managing our resources? These are unanswered questions about Anambra and once these questions are answered a new Anambra would become possible. The COVID-19 pandemic is also a lesson today about our health sector and health care delivery services. This shows the fate of our hospitals and the hopelessness of our people. Anambra has great number of medical personnel around the world and they are desirous of coming to help us but we do not have the template for them to start and that is also why I am in the race.

Your success story in the private sector is being celebrated by so many people and one wonders if it is possible in governance?

Vision is the starting point and it is more important than strategy. Your vision drives your strategies and gives you a bench mark to measure your performance. If you have the right vision, it basically takes care of the strategies but if you think about strategies first it will inhibit your vision. I started business with only N10,000 which I got through long term savings and some assistance from my family and I knew I have to work hard to make the business successful. Same would be the case when I get to the Government House Awka. You must have financial discipline and make sure that what you are putting out there is not just for the fun of it but sustainable and for the good of the people. Why people fail in government is because they put the strategy first before the vision and midway they become overwhelmed by the trappings of power, governance and politics. This is our bane in Anambra State and we need to get it right now.

The last governorship election in Edo state is being acclaimed as the best so far what is your take on that?

Well I am not from Edo State but I think the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did their best and it is left for Nigerians to also judge.

But for me electronic voting is one of the panacea to malpractices during election and if the National Assembly can do this with the necessary legal framework Nigeria’s democracy would become a model in Africa. W e have made mistakes in the past and corrected them and as we continue to go for elections we keep improving.

Again we should also be looking into our election registration for voters. It can be embarrassing for someone to come to his polling booth with his voter’s card only to discover that his name is not in the voter’s register. This is happening in a world where ICT has come to stay.

As a businessman and a manufacturer what is your take on the recent developments at the Onitsha River Port?

That explains why I said earlier that the APC is the party to beat. This would have a multiplayer effect on commerce and industry in the South-East and South -South.

Our importers and manufacturers would have a relief and so much money would be saved in the process. I salute Mr. President for this development and it would also reduce the so much pressure on Lagos where there is no more space. From what I learnt the process is just starting and when it takes off fully you can agree with me that South East economy would blossom hence creating job opportunities for our people.

Power has been a problem in Nigeria and successive administration’s in the country have invested so much without results?

You are right in some areas but it is receiving attention under the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari. We have had some measure of improvement in that area though we need to do more. As a business man power problems have closed so many industries and thrown a lot of people out of jobs.

Manufacturers spend well over seventy percent of the cost of production on power but with policies put in place by the APC government the issue would be addressed to a great extent. Again there is need for us to diversify and use other sources of energy. In developed countries there are many sources of energy and the over dependence on one source cannot grow our economy.

How do you score the APGA-led government in Anambra State?

It is not up to me to do that but the people of Anambra State. I am just one man and my views are personal positions. The election is coming and on that day Anambra people would do the scoring.

Like this: Like Loading...