Long, bumpy road to zero-carbon emission

Nigeria is not likely going to enjoy a smooth ride to energy transition programme, which ends in 2050, in the event that the country is unable to address problems which are mitigating the growth of the sector, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

The country appears not ready to transit from fossil fuels to zero-carbon emmision by 2050.

Reasons being that the oil sector holds much promises for the Federal Government, which relies on it for revenue to administer the country.

For instance, government is believed to have generated $504.44 million, an equivalent of N154.76 billion, from crude oil and gas export alone in November 2019 alone. This is aside the fact that oil has helped government to generate billion of dollars to finance the economy.

Reasons

Oil provides 70 per cent of earnings, which the Federal Government uses to finance projects in the economy.

Industry observers said Nigeria, as a result of this noble achievement, is not ready to swap the sector for anything.

According to them, oil and gas sector has become an option of last resort for both past and present administrations, as they take money from excess crude account to finance major projects, whenever government is broke.

The sector, they said, had become a barometer, through which the government gauges the performance of the economy and, therefore, should be handled with respect.

“How do you expect a government, which is making a lot of money from oil sector to easily transit to another sector? This is not possible, as government would weigh all options available to it before taking some steps, said a stakeholder, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Stakeholders’ views

Similarly, government, according to a former country’s President, Association of International Energy Economists (AIEE), Prof Adeola Akinnisiju, is spending a lot of money to fix infrastructure in the industry, while at the same time, focusing on how the sector would increase its production in order to grow the economy.

Recently, government announced its decision to raise foreign reserves to 40 billion barrels by 2030 from 38 billion barrels in 2021, ditto increasing crude production to three million barrels per day, from 2.1 million barrels per day on the average.

Such projections are necessary in order to stimulate growth in the economy.

Based on this, government, he said, preferred to implement strategies, which would help in deepening the sector for growth, as against looking at other industries, which might not bring huge revenue in the beginning.

In an interview with New Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer, Owei Linkso Group, Charles Osezua, said Nigeria was not doing much on the issue of global energy transition advocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Energy International Agency (EIA) and some other global agencies.

He said that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, recently asked OPEC and other groups to give Nigeria more time, in order to be able to prepare well for energy transition, an idea, which has dominated discussions among stakeholders in recent time.

He urged the agencies in charge of energy transition to give Nigeria more time to deliberate on the issue in order to prepare well for it.

The same thing was recorded in natural gas, as Nigeria has not been able to do anything tangible on the mineral resource, 30 years after major discussion took place on the issue of harnessing the product for growth.

Nigeria, Osazua said, should learn to exercise patience in the area of handling global issues. This, he said, required that Nigeria should learn how to crawl first before walking.

Other views

The Technical Adviser, Propetrol Limited, Mrs Olajugbe Olabisi, urged Nigeria not to lag behind in major international issues, especially oil and gas.

She argued that some countries were looking up to Nigeria for direction and that the country needs not let them down.

New entrants, she said, were

coming to the Nigerian oil and gas market, a development, which, according to her, demands that Nigeria, as a nation, should be proactive.

Issues such as energy transition, among others, according to her, required that Nigeria makes her position known to the entire world.

She said: “Anytime there is shift or better movement from one point to another, local firms must play their parts interestingly; local companies are taking giant steps in this regard. They have the manpower and the skills required to do their jobs perfectly.”

Compliance

Countries such as United States, United Kingdom, France, Norway and New Zealand, among others, are taking steps to meet the 2050 deadline handed over to them by OPEC to transit from fossil fuels to zero-carbon emission.

To achieve this feat, the above listed countries are formulating policies, with a view to ensure seamless transition in the global oil sector.

Also, Nigeria is planning to ensure compliance to the global’ directives on energy transition.

Beyond energy transition

Nigeria has other sectors to look into in order to record social and economic growth. Agriculture was the main stay of the economy in the 70s, as it was recording huge revenue through exportation.

Cocoa, palm kernel and other crops provided a lot money for the government.

Olabisi urged government to look inward by redeveloping agricultural sector in order to sustain the economy.

According to her, government is making moves to ensure agricultural products are pushed for exploitation. She said such efforts, on the long run, would enable the country to expand her production base, as well as ending mono economic nature of Nigeria.

Consequences

Nigeria has become a force to reckon with globally, as it remains a major exporter of crude oil.

Aside this, the country is a good exporter of gas, a development, which means that the country is not immuned from activities globally.

Olabisi said that Nigeria had no choice than to put machinery in place to discuss how the country would develop zero-carbon emissions for growth.

Like this: Like Loading...