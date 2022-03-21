Long naps in seniors may be sign of dementia

Daytime napping among older people is a normal part of ageing, but researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that it may also signal early sign of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

These are the results of a new study published in the “ Alzheimer’s and Dementia’: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to the study, once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, are diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping accelerates rapidly.

Dementia is a chronic or persistent disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury and marked by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning.

The study, led by the University of California (UC) San Francisco and Harvard Medical School together with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, its teaching affiliate, departs from the theory that daytime napping in older people serves merely to compensate for poor nighttime sleep.

