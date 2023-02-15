Long-term exposure to air pollution increases depression risk – Study

A large new study has found that exposure to air pollution may be tied to the risk of developing depression later in life. Results of the study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’ examines the associations between long term exposure and the risk of depression diagnosed after age 64. Scientists are finding more and more evidence that people who live in polluted areas have a higher risk of depression than those who live with cleaner air. Depression itself is a serious health condition. When it develops in an older adult, it can also contribute to problems with the ability to think clearly, studies show, as well as physical problems and even death. The co-author of the new study Dr. Xinye Qiu said, “That’s one of the biggest reasons we wanted to conduct this analysis.” Qiu is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Surprisingly, we saw a large number of late-onset depression diagnoses in this study.”
Related Articles
Alleged Seizure Of Cows: We’ll meet in court, Ortom replies Miyetti Allah
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has insisted that the law banning open grazing in the state is irrevocable, just as he told the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that he is prepared to meet them in court for any legal battle. Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Hassan, at a press conference in Abuja on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NAFDAC, others collaborate on WHO ML4, assures on local production of API, vaccines
Major players in the nation’s pharmaceutical industry under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group- Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) have pledged to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its renewed efforts to attain the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 4 status and launch Nigeria into the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: U.S commits $2bn to vaccine drive in Nigeria, others
The United States of America has made a commitment to boost the global response to COVID- 19 pandemic with an additional $2 billion funds donation to GAVI vaccine alliance in support of COVAX. U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in a press briefing on Thursday, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been reengaged […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)