Long-term exposure to air pollution increases depression risk – Study

A large new study has found that exposure to air pollution may be tied to the risk of developing depression later in life. Results of the study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’ examines the associations between long term exposure and the risk of depression diagnosed after age 64. Scientists are finding more and more evidence that people who live in polluted areas have a higher risk of depression than those who live with cleaner air. Depression itself is a serious health condition. When it develops in an older adult, it can also contribute to problems with the ability to think clearly, studies show, as well as physical problems and even death. The co-author of the new study Dr. Xinye Qiu said, “That’s one of the biggest reasons we wanted to conduct this analysis.” Qiu is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Surprisingly, we saw a large number of late-onset depression diagnoses in this study.”

 

