Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said the longer a person is overweight, the more damage it does to cardiovascular and metabolic health while increasing the fellow’s risk of metabolic dysfunction and diabetes. These are the findings of a new study, published in the journal ‘PLOS One’.

A metabolic disorder occurs when abnormal chemical reactions in the body disrupt this process. When this happens, you might have too much of some substances or too little of other ones that you need to stay healthy. Obesity is a disorder involving excessive body fat that increases the risk of health problems. It often results from taking in more calories than are burned by exercise and normal daily activities.

Obesity occurs when a person’s body mass index is 30 or greater. The main symptom is excessive body fat, which increases the risk of serious health problems. The mainstay of treatment is lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise, according to Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michael Fredric Roizen. While Oz, a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University, directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Programme and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Michael Fredric Roizen is an American anesthesiologist and internist and the chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. The new study looked at the body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, and cholesterol and glycated hemoglobin (blood sugar) levels of 20,746 participants from age 10 to 40.

The researchers found that folks who were obese for five or fewer years had an A1C (blood glucose) level that was just five per cent higher than those with no years of obesity. But those who had been obese for 20 to 30 years had a level that was 20 per cent higher — putting them at a far greater risk of diabetes and associated complications, from heart woes and stroke to depression and dementia. If you’ve gained weight during the pandemic or typically gain weight in the wintertime, make a commitment to shed a pound a week, the researchers recommended. However, they said, “You can do that by eliminating 500 calories a day from your diet and taking 10,000 steps a day (or the equivalent), plus getting at least two days a week of strength training. “You’ll reduce your weight and reduce damage to your heart, brain, and endocrine system,” said the researchers.

