Longest-serving Oyo Chief Imam dies

The Chief Imam of Oyo Town, Sheikh Moshood Ajokidero, passed away Wednesday night. He was one of the longest-serving Grand Imams in Oyo State. His passing was announced yesterday morning on his official Facebook account which read: “As salaam alaykum. InnaLillah wainna Ilaihu raajiun.

We Announce The Demise of the Grand Chief Imam Of Oyo. May Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaos. Amen.” Ajokidero, was expected to be buried yesterday Meanwhile, candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo Central and Oyo Federal Constituency, Dr. Yunus Akintunde and Prince Akeem Adeyemi respectively have commiserated with the people of Oyo, especially the Muslim Ummah over the death of the highly educated cleric. In their separate statements, they said Oyo State and Muslim community in Nigeria have lost a great, dedicated and knowledgeable cleric in Sheikh Ajokidero, praying Allah to grant him Aljanah firdaus.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...