Look dashing in uniform like Frank Mba

There are so many reasons people don’t find uniform careers appealing. If you find yourself in this category, then you need to come across Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, and that perception will change. Frank Mba is one of the very few Nigerian police officers, whose charismatic personality adds renewed prestige to the uniform.

He always looks like he is heading to the red carpet in just work uniform. That is called being classy in every outfit. The ever composed and self-assured aura he exudes while in his uniform makes the whole force career ideally appealing. One of his fans once said, Frank Mba makes police uniform look like a classy fashionable outfit.

Another said he looks like a fashion model in uniform. “Who wouldn’t love to look that good in whatever they wear? He asked. Whenever he steps out in front of a camera, you cannot help but notice a neat, composed, eyes-on-details officer.

A few young men and women have admitted they were attracted to becoming a police officer after coming across Frank Mba while he was the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State.

Aside wearing his uniform like his second skin, CP Frank Mba is a fashion savvy man in regular clothes. He can be mistaken for a boardroom CEO when seen in formal suit and tie. His charming personality can serve as a model to young people, to be confident and embrace any career they find themselves in.

