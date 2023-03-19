Look grand in casuals as Femi Otedola

After leaving the oil and gas for power sector, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, seems to be in his comfort zone lately. Not only does it look like he has more time to relax and unwind, his personal style has also followed the relaxed mood. The once oil Mogul, who is usually spotted in formal and native attire, is now wearing more of casual outfits. Although, he can afford all the luxurious fashion items money can buy, the highly influential mogul chose to look simple and laid back most of the time. A unique quality that is hard to keep up with.

He also knowns how to switch up his style to meet the billionaire standard when needed but other times, being comfy seems to be his forte. Some of his casual fashion vibes are splashed on his daughter’s social media handle. In most of the posts, he looks calm and comfy in Jeans, Blazers, Chinos and his most admired signature look, white natives. He wears most of his suits in a more casual way, without the ties. It is no news that this dashing man loves wearing white and this has not changed with his new career. Some of his followers say Otedola’s charisma in white can convince the devil to wear white. He has this ‘don’t dirty me’ kind of look whenever he shows up at event wearing white that also matches his graying beards. There are a lot to learn from a man who is confident in his style space.

