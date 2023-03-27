Look into infrastructures; filmmaker Atuma writes letter to Alex Otti in Abia

….sets agenda for the new governor elect

Canada-based filmmaker and Abia indigene, Pascal Atuma has urged the newly elected Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti of the need to steer the affairs of the state diligently and also embark on projects that’s would be beneficial to the entire state.

In a lengthy open letter, the filmmaker wrote ‘

We know the challenges you will face because you are starting from ground zero,unlike the other new governors with something from their predecessors to build on . We will be very patient with you, but at the same time, we expect your best efforts and nothing but the best. Abia state needs more infrastructure, youth development,schools, roads, industries, and trained employees. It is not news that pensioners are hungry, more loans were taken but merely serviced, and security of life and property were not guaranteed and is still not guaranteed.

So again, your work will be challenging, and we are fully aware.

Writing further, Pascal however advice the governor of the need to look for the best brains from Abia State and bring them together based on merit and experience.

He said ‘Recruit technocrats who have succeeded, tested, and proven in their various fields to help irrespective of party affiliations, religion, Local government, or village. You are no longer campaigning for an election; you are the leader now that the election is over and the people chose you. So please lead Abia State to greater heights than Governor Sam Onunaka

Highlighting areas of concentration to the recently elected Labour Party candidate, Anuma points to the need for more infrastructure, youth development, schools, roads, industries, and trained employee amongst others.

Pascal equally urged Otti of the need to pay keen interest in the suffering of pensioners who have served the state in their various capacities; not forgetting provision of adequate securities across communities.

