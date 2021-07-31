Look ravishing in glamorous, oversised shir t

Deborah Ocheni Using menswear inspired pieces in women’s fashion is by no means a new fad, ladies have been doing this over the years.

However, lately, this trend has gotten even more popular around the world.

For men, an Oxford shirt is a wardrobe staple that looks equally great in an office and casual setting. For women, an Oxford shirt in a delicate shade is a fantastic addition to their office dress code when paired with trousers or skirts and casual wardrobe when worn with jeans, or denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

There is no better way to instantly look more petite and adorable than to wear an oversized clothing item that looks straight out of men’s wardrobe. Whether it is your boyfriend’s hoodie, a loose-fitting denim jacket, or a long and roomy coat, these pieces always look good on ladies. The best thing is that you can pair them with pretty much anything you like.

Try a combination of an oversized denim jacket with your favourite dress or pair an oversized hoodie with denim shorts and a pair of cute sneakers. An interesting trick about this trend is that it can serve as a standalone dress for sexy looks.

These days, oversized shirts are considered a fashion staple, but back then, it was a way of rebelling against society’s ideal feminine look, which focused on a woman’s shape. Now, however, oversized shirts allow fashion lovers to express themselves through comfort and can be styled in a myriad of ways.

TIPS

This versatile trend gives you a choice of lengths, sleeve lengths, and hemlines, so you can create a multitude of outfits from one straightforward dress.

Of course, the shirt dress looks just perfect on its own.

A mini denim version with scooped hemline accents tanned legs, while a looser design cinched at the waist with a thin belt is great for a fuller figure.

A plaid knee-length dress is delightfully feminine, looking lovely with converse sneakers.

Long black leggings also look good with a shaped shirt dress together with little black ankle boots wears a super cute blue and white pinstripe shirt dress, paired with white loafer style shoes and minimal jeweler for an effortlessly modern style.

Like this: Like Loading...