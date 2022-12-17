Arts & Entertainments

Look st ylish in golden outfit this C hristmas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Traditionally, the colours of Christmas are known to be Red and Green. However, several other colours are also associated with it, each with its defined purpose, meaning, and significance in Christmas festivities. Gold represents light in the face of the dark winter days. Gold is also the colour of fire, to keep warm. Interestingly, gold represents one of the presents the wise men brought to baby Jesus. In terms of decoration, gold is mostly found on stars to represent the star that the wise men followed. Gold also signifies wealth. In men’s fashion, golden colour wasn’t necessarily the first colour that came to mind in terms of it working with skin tone, and other accessories. It seemed people were almost fearful of wearing the hue. However, that has certainly changed. It appears that men are truly embracing the colour, especially this season. Golden colour is very flattering on all skin tones, but if you are still a bit hesitant, of course, you can go for a bit lighter or darker golden colour, depending on the look you are going for. One of the biggest colours of the season is gold and there are different shades, golden yellow hue is not too light, not too dark, not too dull, but not too bright, and it’s an extremely flattering colour to wear for any occasion

TIPS

zzA gorgeous golden hue can transform any look. Even in
small quantities, it will not go unnoticed.
zzBlack paired with golden look is amazing. This combination
can be called universal, because with its help you
can create a huge number of images: from classic to
street, casual and sports.
zzIncredibly spectacular and catchy combination of gold
and red attracts attention to you.
zzTo create a spectacular image, you can simply use the
total look option and it will look great, but using additional
colours will allow you to create truly unique and
original image.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Events that shaped art, culture sector in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme and Agwu Enekwachi

What a year! A turbulent and difficult year it was at several levels – sociocultural, economic and political. It was a year the world would not forget in a hurry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, “the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything.” It brought “a new normal to the world, and the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Learning from personal, societal experiences

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“It Happened That Night & Other Stories” is Lekan Malik’s debut prose work into the highly competitive field of literary creativity and global book market. The twelve tales in the book includes: “It Happened That Night,” “It Was The Knife That Did It,” “Face To Face With Death,” “A Stranger’s Head,” “The Robbing Masquerade,” “Hand […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ekpetorson’s second solo exhibition, ‘Different Shades of Being,’ opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A solo exhibition by a Nigerian non-binary artist, Elizabeth Chioma Ekpetorson, popularly known as Eleez, opens today at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. The exhibition, titled ‘Different Shades of Being,’ is organised by Affordable Art Online, promoters of the Annual Ibadan Art fair. In creating the works for ‘Different Shades of Being,’ the artist deals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica