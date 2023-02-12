Look stylish like Billionaire Emoney

Emeka Okonkwo is the real name of Five Star Music label Boss, who is so rich that ‘money’ became his last name. In fashion, not all expensive items means fashionable; being rich does not always translate to being stylish but in Emoney’s fashion world, his money buys him everything that are trendy.

Emoney can be described as one of the most fashionable young billionaires in Nigeria. His fashion sense changes according to the trending tide. His recent love for agbada style is all over on his instagram handle and twitter. Just like his elder brother, Kcee, Emoney loves all kinds of fashion. Be it hip hop style, traditional or casual, there is nothing boring about any look he chooses to step out in. He looks great in jeans, sneakers, snap back caps and even blings.

He looks even better in agbada, which is now a staple style for modern men. The first unique thing one would notice about Emoney’s style is his undying love for gold. There is always a gold accessory on whatever he wears. Just like many other influential men, Emoney also loves to wear white from head to toe.

The touch of gold colour always makes him look the part of a billionaire. According to photograph of his home splashed on different websites, his love gold extends to his furniture, cars and gadgets. Second fashion item the business mogul seem not to get tired of wearing are hats. Caps and hats are never in short supply. Be it fedora hats, Arabian turban, Ascot and newsboy caps or Nigerian traditional caps, there is always something covering the young billionaire’s head.

