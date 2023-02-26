Look youthful, versatile stylish like Alexx Ekubo

Everything about Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, speaks of fashion, style and class. First, he started his career in the entertainment industry as a model and became a runner up for Mr Nigeria in 2010. From there, he found himself in the spotlight with every entertainment career calling on him. Presently, Ekubo is rated as one of the hottest Nollywood actors in Nigeria. Added to his title as ‘Nollywood sweetheart’, he is one of the best fashion icons and models in the celebrity circle. There is no listing of men who know their onion when it comes to fashion without Alexx Ekubo being in the top 10. It is like fashion and himself were match made in heaven. He loves the savvy men’s style, the gentleman’s piece or the James Bond tuxedo look. Wherever there is good fashion, Alexx Ekubo is there. He once admitted in an interview that perfumes are one of this favourite things. “I love perfumes… You cannot underestimate the power of a well scented man,” he said. This simply means, a good perfume puts the full stop in the whole dandy look. There are so many things a new fashion lover can pick up from Alexx Ekubo’s style, especially the fact that he is very youthful, versatile and fresh with the way he pieces outfits together.

Like this: Like Loading...