Body & Soul

Look youthful, versatile stylish like Alexx Ekubo

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Everything about Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, speaks of fashion, style and class. First, he started his career in the entertainment industry as a model and became a runner up for Mr Nigeria in 2010. From there, he found himself in the spotlight with every entertainment career calling on him. Presently, Ekubo is rated as one of the hottest Nollywood actors in Nigeria. Added to his title as ‘Nollywood sweetheart’, he is one of the best fashion icons and models in the celebrity circle. There is no listing of men who know their onion when it comes to fashion without Alexx Ekubo being in the top 10. It is like fashion and himself were match made in heaven. He loves the savvy men’s style, the gentleman’s piece or the James Bond tuxedo look. Wherever there is good fashion, Alexx Ekubo is there. He once admitted in an interview that perfumes are one of this favourite things. “I love perfumes… You cannot underestimate the power of a well scented man,” he said. This simply means, a good perfume puts the full stop in the whole dandy look. There are so many things a new fashion lover can pick up from Alexx Ekubo’s style, especially the fact that he is very youthful, versatile and fresh with the way he pieces outfits together.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Kwam 1 denies beating new wife, asks accusers to ‘seek forgiveness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as Kwam 1, has denied fighting with Emmanuel Ropo, his new wife. There have been unconfirmed reports on social media suggesting that Ropo slapped the music star. In a statement issued on Thursday, Kunle Rasheed, an aide of the musician, shut down the allegations. He described the rumours as […]
Body & Soul

BBNaija: Blessing Okoro pledges to support Angel for humanity sake

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Popular sex therapist Blessing Okoro has pledged her support to housemate Angel in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.   The relationship expert disclosed in her Instagram post that Angel’s story is deep and it is a part of what she stands for. Although she also said that she once lived in denial about […]
Body & Soul Echante

Avant garde style with trench coats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Trench coats, hats, skin tight tops and pants are the kind of fashion seen on the pages of magazines. Now, they are the kind fashion influencers show off on their social media handles. Although, trench coats are mostly worn in countries with cold weather, these jackets have found their way into every season fashion. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica