Looking beyond Open House programme

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development recently had its first Humanitarian Open House where it unveiled its programmes to Nigerians. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

After about two and half years of existence, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development held its first Humanitarian Open House, a strategic communication initiative that brought together partners, stakeholders, the private sector, development partners, civil society organisations (CDOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as the media. It was an event where a scorecard of the Ministry’s programmes, projects and interventions was presented and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was inaugurated.

Mercy John is one of the beneficiaries of the ministry’s conditional cash grant. She testified that the grant had improved her petty trading business a great deal within a short period. “I started selling tomatoes and pepper when the federal government gave me a grant of N50,000 and that kind gesture of the government is what has changed the story of my family today.

“I appreciate the government because many other businesses have developed from that little beginning of selling tomatoes and pepper. “I now sell fish, garri and bread and I am now free from financial lack and want because I am now a business woman,” she said.

The testimony of John as well as other testimonies of beneficiaries indicated that the activities of the Ministry has begun to impact directly on the well-being of poor and vulnerable Nigerians. Such success stories are also contributing to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq noted that in order for the Ministry to effectively provide the much needed coordination and leadership, it must have a means of effectively and consistently communicating its progress, challenges and engaging partners, stakeholders and the public.

She said it was against this background that the Humanitarian Open House was hosted with the theme ‘Coordinating for Durable Humanitarian Solutions; the Journey so far.’

According to her, the theme was carefully chosen to allow the Ministry speak on its coordinating efforts, activities and achievements as well as showcase milestones that had been attained. It was an opportunity to show results that had been delivered and more importantly the impact the Ministry and indeed government is making in the lives of Nigerians.

“We have achieved a lot in the area of the provision and coordination of humanitarian interventions in keeping with our mandate. We have also been able to provide coordination through cooperation and partnerships with relevant government MDA’s, development partners, UN Agencies and other partners.

This is all in a bid to ensure sustained and expanded social protection programmes, prompt emergency response and appropriate humanitarian interventions,” she said. Speaking on the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), the minister acknowledged that is the biggest social protection and poverty eradication programme put in place by any government in Nigeria and one of the biggest in Africa.

According to her, it is meant to alleviate poverty and stimulate economic growth across the country. She said: “The NSIP has four main clusters namely, N-Power, National Home- Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). “Each of the programmes is carefully designed to address specific socio – economic challenges and protect Nigerians from poverty, economic shocks and social vulnerabilities by increasing the income and livelihood of the poor and vulnerable households.

“Reducing youth unemployment, increasing access to education and health services, eradicating malnutrition in school age children and improving enrollment of School age Children and providing affordable credit for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“In addition to these suites of programmes, the Federal Government in partnership with the World Bank, established the National Social Safety Nets Programmes (NASSP) which established for the first time the National Social Register of the poor and vulnerable households and individuals nationwide.”

Farouq said the launch of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP ) policy was intended to provide a framework for national responsibility towards prevention and protection of citizens and, in some cases, non-citizens, from incidences of arbitrary and other forms of internal displacement, meet their assistance and protection needs during displacement, and ensure their rehabilitation, return, reintegration and relocation after displacement.

The policy spells out principles guiding humanitarian assistance and implementation of durable solutions in situations of internal displacement in Nigeria and has adopted the human rights-based approach and its principles. “It has integrated the provisions of existing international conventions, treaties and protocols on internal displacement, guided by the dictates of international humanitarian and human rights laws.

“This policy, therefore, draws extensively on the guidance of international and national frameworks on the prevention of internal displacement, as well as those on protection and assistance of internally displaced persons.

“The Kampala Convention, the UN Guiding Principles on internal displacement and the Sphere Minimum Standards for Humanitarian Assistance have significantly defined the direction of this policy.

‘This policy envisions an equitable and stable Nigerian society that is proactive and responsive to situations that could lead to internal displacement, where the right to life of dignity is guaranteed for all internally displaced persons and where adequate measures and durable solutions exist to prevent and mitigate the impact of internal displacement on vulnerable populations,”

Farouk said. As beautiful as these programmes may appear, some Nigerians have raised questions concerning their real impact on the society. When one considers the huge cost if running these programmes, one will be tempted to ask if they have produced commensurate impacts in real terms.

There are also concerns about the transparent and accountability aspects of these programmes, particularly in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), where the ministry claimed to had been feeding school pupils who were not in school during the lock down occasioned by the outbreak of COVID -19.

Similarly, the N-Power programme which has gulped so much fund in the last couple of years is one that provokes more questions than answers.

The programme is presented as part of the job creation schemes of the current administration but beneficiaries who were once enrolled in the programme and received monthly stipends for a period have been offloaded back into the labour market. So in real terms the N- Power is at best, a smokescreen to give the impression that something positive is happening in the job creation sector.

It is, therefore, doubtful if these programmes that had gulped so much of public resources can stand a real forensic scrutiny and emerge clean. There seem to be a trust deficit in a number of these initiatives and Nigerians would appreciate more openness beyond the recent open house.

