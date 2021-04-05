News

Looking for information on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin? Crypto trader Elias Nickoloas breaks it down for you

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin allows a person to purchase goods and services or trade them for profit. Here’s more on these cryptocurrencies from the expert crypto trader Elias Nickoloas. Let’s delve.
Elias says that there are two main categories of cryptocurrencies: one is used to purchase goods and services, and the second category facilitates creation of smart contracts which are agreements that work via codes. Elias shares that although Bitcoin and Ethereum make for the largest piece of the cryptocurrency pie, the world is seeing the emergence and rapid rise of many new technologies like Litecoin. In fact, there are more than 1,000 active cryptocurrencies known as ‘altcoins.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the most popular of all cryptocurrencies which made its way into the market over a decade ago. Elias says that it’s notorious for the complicated technology that backs it up, but payment using Bitcoin is simple. Bitcoin transactions require the buyer and seller to make use of mobile wallets for sending and receiving payments. The list of organizations allowing Bitcoin transactions continues to get longer, including Microsoft, Expedia, and the popular sandwich brand, Subway.

Litecoin

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency. It facilitates prompt, almost-zero cost payments to anybody in any part of the world. It is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the most preferred platform for easy creation of smart contracts. Put simply, Ethereum provides open access to digital money as well as data-friendly services for anybody – no matter his background or location. It’s a community-based technology platform that supports the functioning of thousands of applications which people use today.
Elias Nickoloas is a successful crypto trader who has been heavily invested into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, making him one of the most trusted sources for anything related to crypto.

