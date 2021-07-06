Looking for unknown gunman?

Sit back and ask yourself this very simple question; why is the Buhari presidency looking like a government that lacks legitimacy? Why is the government behaving as though we are not in a democracy?

Why is the government easily irritated and agitated over little things that can be resolved on a roundtable? How come the government indulges in bloodletting as if it never derived its powers from the people, in the first place? What is wrong with us?

All this order of “kill them” and “shoot at sight” is becoming ridiculous in every material particular. He seems to be the known gunman directing the security agencies to carry out punitive action against anyone trying to be a “dot in the circle”.

In a 21st century Nigeria, you heard the DSS declaring with unapologetic magisterial gusto that they shot two dead when they raided the Ibadan home of Sunday Adeyemo, a Nigerian, a voter, a taxpayer. Just imagine the impunity!

Reconcile this with when President Muhammadu Buhari was campaigning across the country, begging Nigerians and promising to guarantee their safety and security.

Rather than talk to them with words of mouth, Buhari now speaks with bullets and bombs, leaving blood and tears flowing on the streets across Nigeria.

In the middle of that, his handlers published some empty rhetorics in the name of projects which in their warped imagination, has been president Buhari’s achievements.

What insolence? The president has not only broken the spinal chord that holds the country together, he has rendered us prostrate, leaving us on wheelchairs as we agonise everyday over failure of leadership. Each time we ask for attention, he delivers bullets at our doorstep.

Each time we ask to hear from a supposedly elected president, he delivers silence and leaves us to wallow in suspense. After the democracy day interviews, the next time we will probably hear from our president is May 2022.

Any time we demand to discuss with our president, he unleashes the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and other paramilitary organisations to deal a lethal blow on a people that are perpetually detained by poverty, hunger and suffering.

They shoot in all directions. They kill with pomp and ceremony. The poor girl identified as Jumoke in Ojota Lagos got her share of president Buhari’s bullets.

The poor girl was trying to eke a living by reportedly hawking items that would put food on the table for her famished family. Buhari’s bloodthirsty police, always excited to press the trigger, recorded another trophy of blood. She was mauled down when she ought to be protected.

This is no longer democracy but military rule by other means. The level of anger in the land is palpable.

President Buhari is sure-footedly presiding over Nigeria by fire, force and bullets. He leaves in his trail blood, pain, anguish and sorrow. He descends heavily on Nigerians as if they are aliens, the same people he went round to beg for their votes, are the same people he has undoubtedly traumatised and dehumanised.

I am not speaking for Nnamdi Kanu, because I believe very strongly that his approach has been counterproductive, exposing his foot soldiers to killings and slaughtering in the hands of bloodthirsty military men who have laid siege to the entire South East.

You cannot force a people to love you or your style of governance when it is obvious that you lack emotional intelligence to provide that essential leadership that defines the cutting edge. Your constitutional responsibilities easily come under serious scrutiny every now and then, exposing the loose ends of a system that is irrigated by the blood of innocent citizens being mauled down with or without provocation.

And we have come to the crossroads which defines the tale of two cities. In the Northern axis of the country, gun wielding bandits are celebrated by government officials with photo ops, as they brandish their AK-47s with seminal presence. In the Southern axis, the sight of a Dane gun and cat, attracts heavy gunfire pummelling.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has literarily become the global ambassador for bandits and kidnappers, making a case for them and calling on government to accommodate these sheer criminals who have become a thorn in our collective sufferance. Gumi goes into the forest and returns without much ado.

At other times, amateur videos often capture the interaction where bandits would be boastfully stating how many killings they have carried out, right before the very eyes of security personnel. In the Southern axis, once your name sounds like “Igbo-ho”, you will be treated like outcast.

One of the phonemes represent the third largest ethnic group in Nigeria, the Igbo, and by the time you add “ ho”, your guess is as good as mine. By the time they descend on you, even your domestic cat, chicken, goat and sheep would be treated like weapon of mass destruction.

Only God knows how many cats are in the custody of the DSS after the raid of Igboho’s residence. It was the most ridiculous piece of news item I have heard in a long while. A black cat as the chief suspect!

Fact is, you cannot govern people by fire or by force. You must derive legitimacy not just by votes, but by your deeds in fulfilment of your campaign promise and the constitution. When you promise blue, and you deliver red, your integrity is brought to serious scrutiny.

The people are the repository of power. When conscienceless power confronts powerless conscience, the former laughs first, the latter laughs last. And that is what dictates the flow of history. The addictive properties of power often make men of power see tomorrow as never ending.

They see their tenure as an endless journey in life with no terminal date.

When the terminal date draws near, it strikes them like a bolt from the blues, heralding loneliness that often make them desolate. Their ever busy phones will also become lonely.

The visitors that throng their homes will cease to come. All the paraphernalia of office would have been withdrawn as they face the stark reality of their new fond status.

A man like Buhari would be a lonely man from next year 2022, when the politics of succession would have entered a new drive. He would be reminded of his bloodshed and the cost of his crass incompetence, his monologue style, his recluse nature, his taciturn approach to issues and the vainglory of his magisterial delivery as if tomorrow will never come.

If bandits are business men as a northern governor puts it, then it is understandable why their business partners in government have been sleeping on duty refusing to rein them in. Bandits have become a colony of the trans-sahara trade zone.

The Zamfara governor has been “dinning” with them. The Katsina governor has been romancing with them, travelling into their fortress to discuss and bargain with them while the security personnel watches with the calmness of a man at prayer.

Gumi is also not spared. In the South, those who are asking for self-determination are treated as criminals.

Can you, in the true sense of the word, govern a people by force? How come each time the government is treated to a menu of secessionist prescription, the DSS easily develops unrestricted erections, chasing shadows, shooting and killing, and proudly issuing statement to announce their casualties. Buhari’s hands are stained with the blood of the innocent. Some day, some how, he will answer to his deeds.

The rate of frustration in the country is better imagined than real. It is the sorry history of a presidency that is anchored by a president who is playing draft game with our collective destinies. Just imagine happenings around Nigeria. Kidnapping is the fastest growing industry in Nigeria.

Armed banditry records the “highest GDP” in the northern economy. Boko Haram insurgency has gotten to a dizzying height despite claims and counter claims of degradation.

They are still audacious, electing and appointing their commanders. Kaduna state has become a laboratory to test new techniques of kidnapping and abduction. Students are not safe.

Farmers are not safe. Travellers are not safe. Protesters are not safe. Nigerians are not safe not just in the hands of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents, but in the hands of a government that was elected to protect them. May this cup pass over us all. Amen.

Like this: Like Loading...