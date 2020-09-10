Looking inward for tech start-ups funding

Coronavirus has shifted government’s attention to technology start-ups as it hopes to empower them to develop local solutions. Against this backdrop, some startups are beginning to get funding from government agencies, which may reduce dependence on foreign investors. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) last week presented a cheque of N3 million each as research grant to three technology start-ups that won the telecom regulator’s COVID-19 Hackathon. By this, the commission became the second government agency to have funded start-ups innovations within the space of three months. Earlier, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had also presented N2.2 million research grant to three startups that won its COVID- 19 innovation challenge.

In all, six startups have now been empowered to develop more solutions that would address the country’s challenges. While these initiatives came up as sequel to a recent directive by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantai, that all agencies under the supervision of the ministry provide research grants for innovative solutions geared towards fighting COVID-19, it was indirectly addressing the funding challenge of startups in the country.

Foreign funding

While lack of funding had been a major obstacle to the growth of tech startups in Nigeria, the young innovators have over the years found succour in foreign venture capitals who have been investing in their innovative ideas. In 2018, for instance, startups in the country were said to have raised a total of $95 million from foreign investors and the largest in the continent. According to Disrupt Africa in its Tech Startup Funding report, with that $95 million, Nigeria displaced South Africa as the leading tech startup funding destination in 2018.

Concerns over funding source

In the absence of adequate local funding, foreign investors are helping the startups get out of doldrums and keeping their innovative brains alive with the needed funding. This is, however, raising concerns over what becomes of the companies post-maturity.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Precise Financial Systems Ltd, who is also the immediate past President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Dr. Yele Okeremi, while tech startups now have a solution to funding challenges with increasing foreign interests, the country may be the loser at the end of the day.

“There is a lot of money coming from overseas for tech startups in Nigeria. “Andela raised $100 million, where did that money come from? It’s from foreign investors. Wakanow raised $40 million some time ago, tens of billions of dollars are still coming. But you know what the problem is, and which is the bad news for Nigeria? “When Andela raised $100 million from a foreign company, who owns Andela now? They are not Nigerian concerns, so once again, Nigeria finds itself importing finished goods and exporting talent. Even though they are sitting in Nigeria and developing solutions, when they sell to Nigerians, the money goes abroad.

So, the tech start-ups are getting funding and will continue to get, but at the end of the day, the money goes back to the source,” he said. Also expressing concerns over foreign investments in start-ups, Principal Consultant, Technology Law Development Services (TLDS) and a former Director at National Information Technology Development Agency of Nigeria (NITDA), Mr. Inye Kemabonta, startups in Nigeria’s ICT industry have been inadvertently left in the hands of foreign investors through lack of appropriate funding locally.

“The first thing is to understand the role of capital in ca-talysing the growth of the industry. I am concerned that with the current situation where we have our startups and technology companies in the hands of foreign investors, we are beginning another round of colonization,” he said. Kemabonta noted that while foreign direct unvestments is not a bad idea in the ICT, there must be a policy ensuring that such FDIs are targeted at building local capacity.

He challenged local investors to take over investments in the ICT industry, adding “even if there is foreign capital, shouldn’t we be conscious that those kinds of funds help ignite learning, human capital development? Such money should be able to develop us. We have been having foreign funds for a long period and it has only left us with growth without development.”

Local investors’ apathy

Explaining why some local investors are not looking at the way of tech startups, Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Campaign Hub, Mr. Kunle Erinle, said many did not understand the potential in the tech industry and the lack of understanding has always been the real issue. According to him, the funds needed by these startups to become a big player are not really big money. “Some startups don’t need a lot of money, we are talking 5 million or less, but banks would be requesting for collateral which they cannot afford,” he said.

“There are quite a number of ideas that I have been part of, and these are billion-dollar ideas. Someone asked me a question why can’t a Nigerian create a WhatsApp or Facebook, we already are creating that but the problem is we don’t have the platform to showcase what we are doing. The environment needs to encourage those innovations,” Erinle added.

Corroborating this, the CEO of CcHub, Bosun Tijani, said although there was so much money in Nigeria, the local investors are still not used to investing in technology because there are other places they can put their money to generate guaranteed returns quickly. “So, I think that’s why, but the more we get successful technology start-ups that are producing returns for stakeholders, the more local investors will start to see that maybe they should put their money in it,” he said.

Government’s role

However, according to the Cofounder, Lagos Angel Network, and President of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), Mr. Tomi Davies, local investors are still trying their best in investing in tech start-ups in Nigeria. But he would rather want the government to revamp the subsector and make it thrive better; noting that the first thing the government could do is to create a Matching Fund that can accelerate development.

“The first thing is creating Matching Funds. Here, let’s say the Federal Ministry of Education has a budget of N100 million; some millions from it can be taken out and put aside for innovations. By so doing, anybody that is creating a company that aligns with the ministry’s budget, the angel investors can support by putting money and it will be matched with the funds on the ground for creativity. It is an innovative way. “Other countries do tax incentives. It’s also a way to get people not to stop investing.

I’m not talking of public-private partnership, in the classical sense, but I’m saying, set aside the money you’re supposed to spend, and then match it to do what is it you want to do before,” he explained. Meanwhile, with the recent initiatives of NCC and NITDA, government seems to have realised that the critical roles to play in developing the startup ecosystem. For a country that is hoping to build a digital economy, the government must be ready to fund innovations. According to Pantami, the award of research grants to startups was not only in tandem with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) but also aligned with the implementation of the Executive Order 003, which aims to promote indigenous content development and patronage in Nigeria.

“No country will develop without taking deliberate decisions to promote its indigenous solutions to solve national problems. Through this contest (COVID-19 Hackathon), the NCC has demonstrated its resolve to drive the Ministry’s efforts in leveraging indigenous digital solutions to address challenges thrown up by COVID-19 and beyond,” the minister said. Reiterating the agency’s commitment to encouraging local innovations, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated that the commission had regularly sponsored Nigerian youths with innovative ideas for various competitions organised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and other international bodies.

“The NCC has in the past two years, facilitated similar ICT-based innovations and research competitions among tertiary institutions in the country,” he said while reiterating the NCC’s commitment to driving indigenous digital innovations to address national challenges.

Last line

While the research grants by the NCC and NITDA are good ways to state, the amount of money released is by no means near what is required to develop startups that will become a global reference point. Indeed, the foreign investors have shown how to do it better through their funding running into millions of dollars. This is a challenge that should be taken up by all government agencies, not just those under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as the startups are capable of developing solutions to help all sectors of the economy if well-funded.

