Looking with a sense of optimism towards 2021

I was proud to arrive in Nigeria and

begin my third ambassadorial posting

last November. 2020 will long be

remembered as the year of the pandemic

COVID-19, and we will look back

and honour the lives of the more than

1.5 million people worldwide who lost

their lives to this vicious pandemic.

2020 also marked 60 years of bilateral

diplomatic relations between the

United States and Nigeria, and much

has been accomplished over the course

of that time as democracy and a free

and open business environment continue

to grow. Allow me to provide a bit

more detail about accomplishments

achieved with our Nigerian partners.

The international community came together

in times of a health crisis. Over 60 members

of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria – from the

Centres for Disease Control (CDC), USAID,

and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Walter

Reed Army Institute of Research – stood side

by side with Nigerian counterparts at the National

Centre for Disease Control, Presidential

Task Force and Nigerian military to strategize,

plan, and effectively implement treatment of

Nigerian citizens over the past nine months.

In 2020, the United States provided more than

$73 million in assistance for the COVID-19 response.

This includes the delivery of 200 ventilators

pledged during a conversation between

Presidents Buhari and Trump in April, epidemiological

COVID detection surveys, technical

assistance, and service plans.

I whole-heartedly congratulated Nigeria in

August for attaining a wild polio virus-free status

and recognized that no country could have

achieved this great feat without the support

of its partners. This effort, buttressed by the

Centres for Disease Control and USAID investments

of approximately $220 million combined

over the last eight years, demonstrated the dynamism

of state and local activities to strengthen

surveillance, join in polio campaigns, create

polio outbreak response plans, and encourage

routine immunization.

The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS

Relief (PEPFAR) enrolled its one millionth Nigerian

patient this year. Our team has been engaged

in a year-long surge activity that is now

enrolling 6,000 new patients per week across

the country. The National AIDS Indicator Survey

(NAIIS) armed us with the data we needed

to target the disease more effectively. We are doing

just that with our partners at the Nigerian

AIDS Control Agency, state governors, health

commissioners, and State AIDS Control Agencies,

and the Ministry of Health. Together, we

are identifying patients, providing them lifesaving

treatment, and suppressing their viral

loads to levels which can no longer transmit

the disease. We are within reach of an AIDS

free generation after 20 years of sustained

commitment.

Two-way trade between our great nations

has expanded to a value of over $9 billion. The

United States is proud to be one of the largest

foreign investors in Nigeria. Programmes offered

through our Foreign Commercial and

Agricultural Services, like Prosper Africa and

the West African Trade Hub, will continue to

facilitate business that benefits both our countries.

During a U.S. Chamber of Commerce

December, the Minister of Communications

and Digital Economy shared that Nigeria’s

digital economy contributed more than 17 per

cent to the national GDP in 2020. Broadband

penetration increased by 10 per cent this

year and as more Nigerians engage in secure

and reliable online banking and retail,

small and medium enterprises will be able

to expand their online platforms and services.

The United States actively supports

the expansion of internet infrastructure in

Nigeria, with the U.S. Trade and Development

Agency this year providing over $3.6

million in project preparation assistance

aimed at expanding reliable broadband connectivity

to thousands of Nigerians. In 2021,

we expect to see additional opportunities to reduce the digital divide. President Buhari recently signed the U.S.-Nigeria Open Skies agreement that will permit increased aviation links, generating new two-way trade and commercial opportunities. With the right policy environment, these trends will lead to even greater business and employment opportunities in 2021.

The United States is a steadfast supporter of Nigerian democracy. Nigerian youths mobilized and brought international attention to police abuse and successfully called for police reforms. We will seek opportunities in 2021 to contribute technical assistance in the national and state-level efforts to follow-

through on #EndSARS commitments.

In November, we welcomed Counsellor Brechbühl’s delegation who came to raise

U.S. government concerns about ongoing violence in Nigeria, human rights, and religious freedom, and to enhance U.S.-Nigerian cooperation in preventing atrocities. This past year we encouraged all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and security services, to make significant improvements

to electoral processes. We congratulate INEC and the Nigerian people for the

credible and largely peaceful Edo and Ondo state elections where voters felt their votes counted. We support public monitoring groups, such as YIAGA, to build public confidence in election results. Moving forward, the United States will continue to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organizing election-related violence.

Finally, no country can advance the wellbeing

of its people without peace and security.

Our ongoing U.S. security cooperation

programmes with Nigeria include equipment

sales, grants, education, and training

programmes. Countering Boko Haram and

ISIS-West Africa remain top priorities for

both of our nations. Maritime security

cooperation, through joint exercises such

as Obangame Express, demonstrate the

strength of our partnership to end piracy

and encourage economic activity in the

Gulf of Guinea.

We look forward to Nigeria hosting the

U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission in

2021. The Commission remains a premiere

platform of engagement for our governments

to expand cooperation and advance

shared goals, particularly in the areas of

trade and investment, development, good

governance, and security cooperation.

With our 60 years young relationship,

there is much to look forward to in 2021. We

wish the Nigerian people quality moments

with loved ones over the holidays, and time

to rejuvenate the spirit as we welcome a

new year of engagement and partnership.

Leonard is the U.S. Ambassador to

Nigeria

