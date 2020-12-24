Looking with a sense of optimism towards 2021

I was proud to arrive in Nigeria and
begin my third ambassadorial posting
last November. 2020 will long be
remembered as the year of the pandemic
COVID-19, and we will look back
and honour the lives of the more than
1.5 million people worldwide who lost
their lives to this vicious pandemic.
2020 also marked 60 years of bilateral
diplomatic relations between the
United States and Nigeria, and much
has been accomplished over the course
of that time as democracy and a free
and open business environment continue
to grow. Allow me to provide a bit
more detail about accomplishments
achieved with our Nigerian partners.
The international community came together
in times of a health crisis. Over 60 members
of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria – from the
Centres for Disease Control (CDC), USAID,
and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Walter
Reed Army Institute of Research – stood side
by side with Nigerian counterparts at the National
Centre for Disease Control, Presidential
Task Force and Nigerian military to strategize,
plan, and effectively implement treatment of
Nigerian citizens over the past nine months.
In 2020, the United States provided more than
$73 million in assistance for the COVID-19 response.
This includes the delivery of 200 ventilators
pledged during a conversation between
Presidents Buhari and Trump in April, epidemiological
COVID detection surveys, technical
assistance, and service plans.
I whole-heartedly congratulated Nigeria in
August for attaining a wild polio virus-free status
and recognized that no country could have
achieved this great feat without the support
of its partners. This effort, buttressed by the
Centres for Disease Control and USAID investments
of approximately $220 million combined
over the last eight years, demonstrated the dynamism
of state and local activities to strengthen
surveillance, join in polio campaigns, create
polio outbreak response plans, and encourage
routine immunization.
The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS
Relief (PEPFAR) enrolled its one millionth Nigerian
patient this year. Our team has been engaged
in a year-long surge activity that is now
enrolling 6,000 new patients per week across
the country. The National AIDS Indicator Survey
(NAIIS) armed us with the data we needed
to target the disease more effectively. We are doing
just that with our partners at the Nigerian
AIDS Control Agency, state governors, health
commissioners, and State AIDS Control Agencies,
and the Ministry of Health. Together, we
are identifying patients, providing them lifesaving
treatment, and suppressing their viral
loads to levels which can no longer transmit
the disease. We are within reach of an AIDS
free generation after 20 years of sustained
commitment.
Two-way trade between our great nations
has expanded to a value of over $9 billion. The
United States is proud to be one of the largest
foreign investors in Nigeria. Programmes offered
through our Foreign Commercial and
Agricultural Services, like Prosper Africa and
the West African Trade Hub, will continue to
facilitate business that benefits both our countries.
During a U.S. Chamber of Commerce
December, the Minister of Communications
and Digital Economy shared that Nigeria’s
digital economy contributed more than 17 per
cent to the national GDP in 2020. Broadband
penetration increased by 10 per cent this
year and as more Nigerians engage in secure
and reliable online banking and retail,
small and medium enterprises will be able
to expand their online platforms and services.
The United States actively supports
the expansion of internet infrastructure in
Nigeria, with the U.S. Trade and Development
Agency this year providing over $3.6
million in project preparation assistance
aimed at expanding reliable broadband connectivity
to thousands of Nigerians. In 2021,
we expect to see additional opportunities to reduce the digital divide. President Buhari recently signed the U.S.-Nigeria Open Skies agreement that will permit increased aviation links, generating new two-way trade and commercial opportunities. With the right policy environment, these trends will lead to even greater business and employment opportunities in 2021.
The United States is a steadfast supporter of Nigerian democracy. Nigerian youths mobilized and brought international attention to police abuse and successfully called for police reforms. We will seek opportunities in 2021 to contribute technical assistance in the national and state-level efforts to follow-
through on #EndSARS commitments.
In November, we welcomed Counsellor Brechbühl’s delegation who came to raise
U.S. government concerns about ongoing violence in Nigeria, human rights, and religious freedom, and to enhance U.S.-Nigerian cooperation in preventing atrocities. This past year we encouraged all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and security services, to make significant improvements
to electoral processes. We congratulate INEC and the Nigerian people for the
credible and largely peaceful Edo and Ondo state elections where voters felt their votes counted. We support public monitoring groups, such as YIAGA, to build public confidence in election results. Moving forward, the United States will continue to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organizing election-related violence.
Finally, no country can advance the wellbeing
of its people without peace and security.
Our ongoing U.S. security cooperation
programmes with Nigeria include equipment
sales, grants, education, and training
programmes. Countering Boko Haram and
ISIS-West Africa remain top priorities for
both of our nations. Maritime security
cooperation, through joint exercises such
as Obangame Express, demonstrate the
strength of our partnership to end piracy
and encourage economic activity in the
Gulf of Guinea.
We look forward to Nigeria hosting the
U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission in
2021. The Commission remains a premiere
platform of engagement for our governments
to expand cooperation and advance
shared goals, particularly in the areas of
trade and investment, development, good
governance, and security cooperation.
With our 60 years young relationship,
there is much to look forward to in 2021. We
wish the Nigerian people quality moments
with loved ones over the holidays, and time
to rejuvenate the spirit as we welcome a
new year of engagement and partnership.
Leonard is the U.S. Ambassador to
Nigeria