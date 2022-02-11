Lookman boost for Eagles

It is a big news for Nigeria as the world football ruling body, FIFA has finally freed Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman, to play for the Super Eagles after approving his change of nationality from England to Nigeria. The RB Leipzig of Germany striker, currently on loan with Leicester in England was convinced to play for the country by former national team coach, Gernot Rohr, with the player himself applying to switch his allegiance to the country of his parents’ nationality with Rohr including him in his initial provisional list. The 24-year-old winger was born and raised in London but he is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he was born to Nigerian parents. This news would be well received by Augustine Eguavoen and new coach Emmanuel Amuneke. The two have the task of putting the Eagles’ AFCON exit behind and work towards qualifying for the World Cup finals slated for Qatar later in November..
Related Articles
Tokyo 2020: Athletes to Camp at Uniport High Performance Centre – Dare
Following his assessment of the top range facilities at the University of Port Harcourt, which accommodates the High Performance Centre, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has declared that some Olympic-bound athletes will be camped at the centre. Speaking after a meeting with the management of the institution, the Minister said: “I’m […]
JUST IN: Salah tests positive for coronavirus
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms. They added that the other members of the team had tested negative, reports the BBC. Egypt host Togo in Africa […]
Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia ’94 Eagles
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom house to each member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to redeem a promise by the Federal Government to the champions 27 years […]
