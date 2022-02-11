Lookman boost for Eagles

It is a big news for Nigeria as the world football ruling body, FIFA has finally freed Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman, to play for the Super Eagles after approving his change of nationality from England to Nigeria. The RB Leipzig of Germany striker, currently on loan with Leicester in England was convinced to play for the country by former national team coach, Gernot Rohr, with the player himself applying to switch his allegiance to the country of his parents’ nationality with Rohr including him in his initial provisional list. The 24-year-old winger was born and raised in London but he is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he was born to Nigerian parents. This news would be well received by Augustine Eguavoen and new coach Emmanuel Amuneke. The two have the task of putting the Eagles’ AFCON exit behind and work towards qualifying for the World Cup finals slated for Qatar later in November..

