Lookman equals record as Leicester City defeat Palace

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman equalled his best tally in a league campaign after his strike helped Leicester City to secure a 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace yesterday.

 

It was the 24-year-old Super Eagle, who grabbed the opener for the Foxes in the ninth minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall then notched the second in the 45th minute before Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha reduced the deficit for the Eagles in the 65th minute at King Power Stadium.

 

The game started on a high note with Lookman coming close in the fifth minute after his fine strike from theedgeof theboxwentinches wide. Palace responded with an attack of theirown in the eighth minute and it was Zaha, who fired a shot well wide of the right post from inside the box after latching onto a short pass.

 

However, a minute later, Leicester took the lead when Dewsbury-HallteedupLookman, theNigeriawingerthen shifted the ball onto his right foot, avoidingchallengesfrom two Palace defenders, before firing past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

 

That was Lookman’s fifth goal of the season equalling his best tally in a league campaign for a big five European league side (also five in 2017-18 for RB Leipzig).

Leicester then doubled their lead a minute to half-time when Zambia international Patson Daka, who was preferred to start by manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Nigeria star Kelechi Iheanacho, capitalised on a rare mistake from Marc Guehi.

Daka then pulled the ball back from the rightwing but it had a slight deflection from James Maddison inside the area, and it fell to Dewsbury-Hall, who turned away from the goal to put the ball onto his left foot before bending a beautiful effort past Guaita

 

