Lookman vows to catch up with Osimhen in Serie A top scorer race

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is supremely confident he would catch up with his Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen of Napoli in the race for the Serie A top scorer. Osimhen and Lookman have set the Italian top division on fire with goals this season; the Napoli forward is leading the scorer chart after hitting an impressive 13 goals while the Atalanta striker followed closely in second position with 11 strikes to his credit. The Napoli forward is presently the leading scorer in the Italian Serie A with 13 goals, two more than the Atalanta star who has 11 goals. Lookman found the rivalry interesting and told the English news outlet Athletic that while he wants to keep working hard every match, he hopes to catch up with Osimhen soon. “I’m so focused on now. The now is the most important for me as to how I can affect today and tomorrow “I used to think about the future, you can get caught up in the future and the future will always come but the now is the most important.” “Nah, not when he’s above you, anyway” laughs Lookman. “I will catch him,” he smiles. “Not I might, I will”, he said.
