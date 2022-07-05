Business

Looming Crisis: World Bank seeks changes in $9.3trn debt

The World Bank has ramped up its calls for changes in sovereign debt laws so governments have more control when crises strike and they have to restructure their debt.

 

World Bank economists estimate that low and middleincome economies owe a record $9.3 trillion to foreign creditors and that 40 poor countries and about half a dozen middle income ones are either in debt distress or at a high risk of it.

 

Recall that in January, the World Bank had stated that Nigeria’s debt was at risk of becoming unsustainable in the event of macro-fiscal shocks. It said: “Nigeria’s debt remains sustainable, albeit vulnerable and costly, especially due to large and growing financing from the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

 

New Telegraph reports that the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently announced that Nigeria’s total public debt rose by 5.2 per cent or N2 trillion from N39.5 trillion at end- December 2021 to N41.6 trillion at end-March 2022. Analysts have noted that the hike in the bench mark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — by 150 basis points to 13 per cent by CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting in May, as part of measures to rein in  surging inflation, is likely to worsen Federal Government’s finances as Nigeria, which spent over 90 per cent of its revenues on interest payments to creditors last year, will now pay more to borrow from local investors.

 

“As global growth fizzles and interest rates surge, the risk of a spate of debt crises is rising — and yet the available mechanisms for tackling them are deeply inadequate,” Indermit Gill, the bank’s vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions and sovereign debt lawyer, Lee Buchheit, said in a blog.

 

They outlined four key changes that would improve the effectiveness of the Common Framework debt relief plan the Group of Twenty (G20) rich nations launched at the height of COVID-19. First, the World Bank economists said government bond contracts should stipulate that all creditors have a legal duty to cooperate “in good faith” in sovereign-debt restructurings.

 

Second, all sovereign debt contracts should limit how much a creditor can collect through law suits outside the Common Framework and, in addition, include “Collective Action Clauses” which mean all bonds can be restructured as long as the vast majority of bondholders have agreed. That in turn would clip the wings of so-called vulture funds that try to hold out and then take governments to court to score a bigger payout for themselves.

 

Third, it should be made harder for creditors to seize the assets of a debt-distressed government if it has acted in good faith. During one of Argentina’s debt crises, a U.S. hedge fund seized one of its navel ships when it was in Ghana.

 

The economists further stated that while collective action clauses are in many bond contracts issued over the past 20 years, they are not included in syndicated loans, which make up a large part of developing country debt and such mechanisms should be retrofitted wherever feasible. “

Governments have a compelling public interest to adopt legislation to end this imbalance,” the blog said, saying legal centres such New York and London would be crucial. “Consider it a long-overdue step to protect their own taxpayers,” it noted.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

