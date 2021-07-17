News

Looted artefacts: FG stokes fresh controversy, takes possession of antiquities

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government is adding a new dimension to the controversy sorrounding the planned return of the 18th century looted/smuggled artefacts from Nigeria to Europe.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had disagreed with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki over his plan to entrust the artefacts to private group, Legacy Restoration Trust Limited, and the establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA).

The Oba had declared that the looted Benin artifacts “were not the property of Edo State government or any private corporate entity that was not the creation of Benin Kingdom,” and called on the Federal Government to take custody of the artifacts on behalf of the palace of Benin kingdom until the Benin Royal Museum was ready for their collection.

But Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference on Saturday, argued that “the relevant international conventions treat heritage properties as properties belonging to the nation and not to individuals or subnational groups.”

Alhaji Mohammed noted that the return of the artefacts is being negotiated bilaterally between the Nigerian government and her Germany counterpart, which he said, is in line with international best practice and the operative conventions and laws.

He added that Nigeria is the entity recognised by international law as the authority in control of antiquities originating from the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo gas plants’ll boost provision of alternative auto fuel, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the integrated gas handling facility, LPG processing and dispensing plants, built and operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, an upstream subsidiary of NNPC in Oredo, Edo State, would boost the drive towards providing alternative auto fuel in the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, […]
News

Soldiers intervene as Ghana PMs exchange blows over Speaker

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Soldiers entered Ghana’s parliament to break up a scuffle between rival lawmakers at odds over last month’s elections, hours before President Nana Akufo- Addo was due to be sworn in yesterday. The clash underscored the deep tensions following the December 7 election that has led to rare unrest in Ghana, a major cocoa and gold […]
News

Report: Israel attacks several bases across Syria

Posted on Author Reporter

Two soldiers killed in attacks with targeted bases believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias. The Syrian army says it has responded to Israeli attacks on southern, central and eastern Syria in which two soldiers were killed in what military defectors and intelligence sources said was a wave of raids that targeted Iranian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica