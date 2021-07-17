News

Looted artefacts: FG strokes fresh controversy, takes possession of antiquities

The Federal Government is adding a new dimension to the controversy sorrounding the planned return of the 18th century looted/smuggled artefacts from Nigeria to Europe.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had disagreed with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki over his plan to entrust the artefacts to private group, Legacy Restoration Trust Limited, and the establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA).

The Oba had declared that the looted Benin artifacts “were not the property of Edo State government or any private corporate entity that was not the creation of Benin Kingdom,” and called on the Federal Government to take custody of the artifacts on behalf of the palace of Benin kingdom until the Benin Royal Museum was ready for their collection.

But Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference on Saturday, argued that “the relevant international conventions treat heritage properties as properties belonging to the nation and not to individuals or subnational groups.”

Alhaji Mohammed noted that the return of the artefacts is being negotiated bilaterally between the Nigerian government and her Germany counterpart, which he said, is in line with international best practice and the operative conventions and laws.

He added that Nigeria is the entity recognised by international law as the authority in control of antiquities originating from the country.

