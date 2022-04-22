News

Looted Funds: Oyo PDP backs Makinde on probe of past govt

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has thrown its weight behind Governor Seyi Makinde’s plan to probe the last administration with the aim of retrieving public funds looted from the state coffers. Recall that Governor Makinde last week while featuring on a live radio programme in Ibadan, declared that his government would not leave any stone unturned to retrieve every kobo stolen from the state’s treasury during the last administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyo State PDP in a statement yesterday by its state Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said the party was disturbed by what it described as unwarranted ‘kid gloves’ treatment of the matter by the governor for almost three years since inception of the present administration.

Recall also that the ruling party had at different times in the past called on Governor Makinde to set machinery in motion to probe the last government of APC in the state with the aim of retrieving all public funds diverted into private purse, as well as, all misappropriated monies. The state PDP wondered why the government had yet to commence probing of the last administration despite the pronouncement to do so, saying that no sentimental coloration should be attached to the move.

 

Our Reporters

