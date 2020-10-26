Looting: 144 suspects in police net in Kwara

Security operatives in Kwara State have arrested 144 suspects in connection with last weekend’s looting of government and private properties in Ilorin, the state capital.
This is just as the state government relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state capital.
The curfew has been relaxed to between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of combined efforts of security agencies operating in the state.
Egbetokun, who confirmed that two government warehouses and lots of privately owned properties were attacked by the hoodlums, said that the violence was well coordinated and led by hardened criminals.
He said large quantity of looted property have also been recovered, including two vehicles used to cart away loot.
Egbetokun called on those who still have looted property in their possession to voluntarily surrender them, adding that such people would not be prosecuted.
The CP said that such looted property could be submitted at various religious centres like mosques, churches and even residences of community heads.
Troops of the joint military spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), on Sunday, nabbed one local militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and recovered one AK47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition from him during a communal clash in Agatu. Some militia […]
40 arrested in Abuja Agba Jalingo, others held in Lagos Demonstrators demand change of leadership RevolutionNow organisers yesterday staged protests in Abuja, Lagos, Osogbo and other major cities to ask for good governance and change leadership in the country. But the protests led to clashes with security agents. In Abuja, about 40 people were arrested […]
Two policemen on Tuesday lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred in Ondo State. With the accident claiming the lives of the two policemen who were from the mobile unit of the Nigeria Police, eight others were said to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the fatal crash. The lone crash […]