Looting: 144 suspects in police net in Kwara

Security operatives in Kwara State have arrested 144 suspects in connection with last weekend’s looting of government and private properties in Ilorin, the state capital.

This is just as the state government relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state capital.

The curfew has been relaxed to between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of combined efforts of security agencies operating in the state.

Egbetokun, who confirmed that two government warehouses and lots of privately owned properties were attacked by the hoodlums, said that the violence was well coordinated and led by hardened criminals.

He said large quantity of looted property have also been recovered, including two vehicles used to cart away loot.

Egbetokun called on those who still have looted property in their possession to voluntarily surrender them, adding that such people would not be prosecuted.

The CP said that such looted property could be submitted at various religious centres like mosques, churches and even residences of community heads.

Like this: Like Loading...