Looting: Three women trampled to death in FCT

Three women were trampled to death when hoodlums looted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) palliative warehouse located in Gwagwalada. Witnesses said the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police and the Brigade of Guards of the Nigerian Army, who arrived at the venue early, could not restrain the crowd of angry youths and women who had besieged the place as early as 8am. Several people were injured during the stampede as the looters removed the roof of the warehouse.

This came a few days after the FCT minister of state said there were no hoarded palliatives in the nation’s capital. Stolen food items such as bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cereals, bales of clothes, millet and other commodities, had CACOVID palliative labels.

This also came a day after hoodlums raided some public and private warehouses at Idu and Gwa-Gwa areas of Abuja. While the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat claimed that the looted Gwagwalada warehouse only had farming inputs meant for farmers, videos trending online showed that the food items were packaged as palliatives.

New Telegraph reports that the warehouse in Gwagwalada, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, was originally meant as an Agriculture Secretariat store, but was converted to keep palliatives due to its size. Meanwhile, the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, said massive deployments of security personnel had been made to saveguard factories and warehouses at Idu industrial area. The minister also ordered security agencies to arrest and prosecute all the looters. Bello, who gave the order during an emergency security meeting, asked those who looted the food items to return them immediately.

