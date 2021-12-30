Sports

Lopes gets Cape Verde call-up via LinkedIn

When Irish-born Ayman Ben Mohamed got a surprise call up to play for Tunisia, his teammate at Dublin club Bohemians, Roberto Lopes jokingly suggested he too could become an African international. Back in May 2016, Lopes was not being seriousbutoverfiveyearslaterheis about to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick off inCameroonnextmonth. Born in the Irish capital to a Cape Verdian father andIrishmother, theideaof competing for the small archipelago was never on the defender’s radar until teammate Ben Mohamed’s call-up. “He was having a really good season and then he got called up after declaring for Tunisia. I was doing an interview and joking that I, too, could become an international because I was from Cape Verde, and I was going to get the paperwork done for that,” Lopes told the BBC Sport Africa.”

 

