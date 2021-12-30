Lopes gets Cape Verde call-up via LinkedIn

When Irish-born Ayman Ben Mohamed got a surprise call up to play for Tunisia, his teammate at Dublin club Bohemians, Roberto Lopes jokingly suggested he too could become an African international. Back in May 2016, Lopes was not being seriousbutoverfiveyearslaterheis about to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kick off inCameroonnextmonth. Born in the Irish capital to a Cape Verdian father andIrishmother, theideaof competing for the small archipelago was never on the defender’s radar until teammate Ben Mohamed’s call-up. “He was having a really good season and then he got called up after declaring for Tunisia. I was doing an interview and joking that I, too, could become an international because I was from Cape Verde, and I was going to get the paperwork done for that,” Lopes told the BBC Sport Africa.”
Related Articles
Lagos to open eight new stadia in May 2022
The Lagos State Government will open eight new stadia next year May in different parts of the state to boost sports at the grassroots. The Director General of the state’s Sports Commission, Toyin Gafar, who made this known at the weekend, also noted that work has reached advanced stage in five of the eight […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia Warriors’ players jubilate as Amapakabo shrugs off pressure on job
There were some jubilations among players of Abia Warriors at the conclusion of their MatchDay 8 fixture last Wednesday. The team had just recorded their first win of the season in an emphatic fashion; a 4-1 win over dreaded Sunshine Stars in Okigwe. For the management and coaching staff, it was a huge sigh of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why I dumped Nigeria for England – Saka
Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka, has stated reasons why he dumped Nigeria for England the country of his birth after he got his first senior England call-up earlier this week. Saka has represented England in several age grade competitions but was expected to make a decision either to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)