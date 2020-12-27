Lord’s Chosen commemorates 18th anniversary in style

As the Lord’s Chosen Revival and Charismatic Ministries, marks 18 years in ministry with a three-day power packed crusade, the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, wants Nigerian to show appreciation to God, for seeing the country through various trials of the time.

The servant of God also wants the citizenry to know that the country’s survival through economic, political, social and fought times engendered by COVID-19 pandemic was not achieved by human’s efforts but by the mercies of God. Pastor Muoka, who spoke in a statement issued ahead of the ongoing three-day power packed crusade, said: “The interdenominational program is designed to return all glory to God and appreciate

Him for all He has done from January to December, and above all commemorate the eighteen years consistent Charismatic Revival Evangelism of the ministry for the reason that it is only God that can do it.

“The program will produce a spiritual rebirth and positive transformation that will bring about restoration, salvation and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which will bring a total man into the blessings of God. It shall witness a fulfillment of all Gods good purposes in the life of participants through which they shall experience a total change as evident that God has visited them. We are very sure that God who inspired this program will bring blessing upon every participant and the nation will resonate again.”

He continued: “There is no doubt that our country is going through harsh political and economic time coupled with the pandemic which has given rise to despondency in the mind of the citizenry. Despite these challenges which included insecurity, the country remains united and religious.

God therefore inspired this program to draw our attention to the fact that our survival and the unity of the country do not lie on our own ability but on the measure of His mercy, for He alone can offer enduring consolation. “As we praise and worship God in a grand-style during the program, and He comes to inhabit in the praises of His people, the anointing that accompanies His presence will break all yokes and cause the barren to conceive, the lame to walk, the blind to see, captives to be set free, the poor to rejoice, the hunger and thirsty to be satisfied and those that lose something in life to gain restoration with unspeakable joy.

“The Scripture says, and when they lifted up their voice with the trumpets and cymbals and instruments of music, and praised the LORD, saying, For he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever: that then the house was filled with a cloud, even the house of the LORD; So that the priests could not stand to minister by reason of the cloud: for the glory of the LORD had filled the house of God.

“Something great will happen as we thank and praise God during the program. In fact the participants shall experience the glory of God in a greater dimension that will positively affect their entire beings and turn-around for good any ugly situation. In addition, the nasty economic and effect of COVID-19 pandemic experience will fizzle as we bring down the glory of God through praises.

It does not matter the circumstances of your challenges or how long you have been in that situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God is using the occasion of this 18th anniversary to bless the country and bring a total positive change in their lives.”

Like this: Like Loading...