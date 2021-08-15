Lord’s Chosen members begin contributions to buy private jet for Muoka

Members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, have commenced fund raising to buy a private jet for the convenience of their General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

The move was reveal by some of the participating members, who announced their donations during the testimony session of the just concluded two-day crusade of the church titled ‘God has sworn to bless you,’ held at the Chosen Crusade Ground, Ijesha Canal, Lagos.

A member of the Lord’s Chosen UK branch kick off the project with a donations 2000 Euros; he was supported by another members from church in the US contributing $200.

The resolve to buy a private for Pastor Muoka, fondly described as an icon of evangelism, enjoys massive approval by members of the Lord’s in South Korea, Australia, and other parts of the world. According to the contributors, “the plan to pull resources together and buy a private for General Overseer has been on for a long time. But our G O has always discouraged us.

However, it is highly time Muoka enjoyed a private jet due to the nature of his evangelism,” one of the testifiers from one of the branches in the diaspora insisted. Another contributor noted that Muoka is actually spending more resources going round the world on commercial flight for evangelism. He pointed out t that with a private jet, Pastor Muoka would do greater exploits in the area of souls winning for God.

“Everything genuinely possible, will be done to ensure that the challenges being faced by Pastor in his efforts to win ten billion souls all over the world are tackled by securing a private jet for him.”

“The plan to get a private jet for our General Overseer is on top gear. We have began the move, and money have started coming in from members. We will gradually be raising funds for the project, and as soon as we raise the money, we will get the jet,” yet another member said anonymously.

