LordsGreat: It is platform to collaborate

I m an exhibitor here at the National Transport Tourism Summit and Expo 2022 and I have been exhibiting at the summit since 2020. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic the summit was the only MICE event that still held. It is not an understatement to say that tourism if harnessed properly has the potential to change the economic destiny of Africa. When you combine that with the immense contribution of transportation as a sector and you synergise tourism and transport then you have two industries that have the capacity to turnaround Africa as a continent and Nigeria especially to be the real giant of Africa that it should be.

Since yesterday it has been very momentous; the engagements, networking sessions, and the panel discussions, have been intense. It keeps getting better since the first edition and this edition is not any less better. One thing that the summit has been known for is that synergy that it brings between the private and public sector. All government’s parastatals and the private sector see the summit as a platform to collaborate, network, to meet with each other and to talk about the way forward Events like this summit are creating platforms for more network, for more B2Bs and G2Cs, definitely, you can only expect growth. Even though it may not be exponential but gradual, we are sure to get there.

I have been here as an exhibitor and I have been able to make a lot of contacts, I have been able to network with a lot of other partners. My advice to tour operators, travel and tourism businesses, is that sessions like these are not another opportunity to spend money but rather to make more money. Making more money is actually what our business is because when you come for sessions like this you are able to meet new partners, and get engaged with supplies. *Captain Emmanuel LordsGreat (Tourism Captain), is the founder/CEO of Tourism Business Synergies TBS International

 

