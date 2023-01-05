Lori-Ogbebor: Nigeria needs someone with vision as next president

Chief Mrs Rita Lori- Ogbebor is a frontline human rights activist and prominent Itsekiri leader. In this interview with journalists, she speaks on the 2023 general election, appointment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and crisis in the Niger Delta region, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you make of the state of the nation going into the general election?

The state of our nation is very bad and I agree that it will take a man who has a total image and concept of how we are going to direct the nation, and that is where I want the nation to go. That is the first step. It is a man among our people who are campaigning now and we all must have in us even some ideas on the kind of leader we want. We know who we want as our next leader. We may not have come out or we are still contemplating about the person to support but for me, it is a man who has an idea of moving the country forward.

That man, himself should start from the very beginning and we should look at his history from his background. Has the person got a background in a good house? Has he built a home? How is his home? Who are his children? How do the children behave? Has he been able to inculcate Nigerian values into his own children? We should look for these things because we know that we have a lot of leaders whose children contravene everything that is Nigeria’s values.

They are the ones, who want to have their families abroad. So, we should look for those people; what do their children look like? Do their wives have motherly inclination? Can they inculcate good values and ideas into their children? If you have a man who has a wife and she is sitting in London with her children, what is that woman going to tell her children?

How does she inculcate African ideas into them? So, it starts with our families. Take for instance, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the agency is not doing its work. It should be at the forefront because the whole problem we have today is that we are imitating white men. Our children are imitating the white; our young girls want to be English, so this is where our problem is. This is why the young girls are looking for money and they have no time for a young man who is struggling. But then, the bottom line is that we have this rottenness that has grown into our politics.

I grew up in the Western Region under the tutelage of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and in those days, if you are not qualified, you cannot join Awolowo’s party, you have to be brilliant. The second problem we have is that people in charge of governance at the local level are not educated.

In the local government areas that are supposed to build the country up, most of the chairmen are uneducated, and if they are uneducated, how do they know how to start education because they are supposed to be in charge at the grassroots? They have not educated themselves and they are supposed to build education, economy and other things at the grassroots. If they are not educated, how will they do that?

What should the people do in this regard because it is the governors that appoint the local government chairmen in most cases?

That is what I’m saying; the people at the top are the ones encouraging it. The governors, especially, are encouraging uneducated people to go into politics. That is what the governors are encouraging now; idiots and it pays them to work with idiots because they think they can control them better. They give them money because those uneducated people will take anything because they didn’t know they will arrive there.

So, any money you give to them, they are glad and the governors will take the remaining money for themselves. And they are in total control of the chairmen who don’t know any better. This is the situation. So, the rot is from the bottom and this is the same chairmen who will grow to become governors. In those days, there was power in the states because it was in the states that we had agricultural activities.

But most of these governors don’t even know because they don’t have any vision. So, they have not been able to grow their states because they don’t know how to develop their states. Which of these states can boast about development? But our biggest problem today that will drag this country down is the Niger Delta because if you go to the region, you will see what is happening. With all the money in the Niger Delta, the region is a complete disaster. The Federal Government gives them money but the governors should be held responsible for the disaster in the Niger Delta because there is enough money.

What is happening is that the governors are totally ignorant of development and what they do in order to keep the money is to appoint 1,000 personal assistants and 1,000 special advisers. Everybody is quiet and all they do is to share the money among everybody. And that is why you see that there is no eruption in the region and this is why you think there is peace in the region but there is no peace where there is no development. There is no development in Niger Delta and I want the government and the people of the Niger Delta to know that they are heading for trouble. All over the world today, people are talking about clean and renewable energy and whether you like it or not, we are going to move there.

How do we resolve the crisis in the region concerning the reactions that followed the recent appointments in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)?

The Federal Government has said that it has found oil in the North and the President of the Senate said they have learnt a lot of lessons from what happened in the Niger Delta and they are not going to allow it to happen in the North. While approving the appointment of the leadership of the NDDC, the Senate President advised those people that are appointed to work hard and not to make the commission the cash cow that it seems to be now.

So, if he knows that, why are they not appointing people according to the law establishing the commission because they are appointing people who have nothing to do with the problem of the place? If I’m not from the North, how do I know the problem of the region? If you appoint me to go there, I don’t know their problem, so how can I solve the problem?

So, this is why I think that the Nigerian government is not sincere and this is why President Muhammadu Buhari has failed. Another thing that is troubling me right now is in one of the tributes for the president’s 80th birthday. One of the men said Buhari is a simple man, a good man but when he gives a job, he doesn’t look again whether the job has been done.

I was wondering whether this is a tribute. What he is trying to say is that Buhari is not a thief and I agree with that. In one of my letters to Buhari, I told him that ‘the last list of the NDDC is not your list because I think you are not that kind of person. In other words, you are a straightforward person but if you appoint thieves what is the difference?’ This is what has killed the Niger Delta and Niger Deltans should now know that whatever they do, they are the ones wearing the shoes. And when the shoe tears apart, they will walk with their bare feet. Recently, they discovered over 1,000 sites of illegal bunkering.

How are they going to do this because unless they solve this problem because the productivity of this country today is still with the Niger Delta? So, unless the Niger Delta wakes up and starts to produce oil, Nigeria will not find its way and there is going to be anarchy. Already, there is anarchy in the Niger Delta.

The region is waiting to burst; it is a disaster and a problem waiting to catch fire. So, whatever anyone does, unless the Niger Delta is put right, no amount of personal assistants will solve the problem. We want to work and Niger Delta has to work.

The whole country has to make Niger Delta work for the good of everybody. If Niger Delta does not work, the people will start fighting. I’m from there and I know. So, the whole country should help me to tell the government that it should make the Niger Delta work. And it can only work when governors are held responsible.

They should take care of their states and start the development of their states because it is not the Federal Government that produces the money. It is the states that produce the money. This is why people don’t know productivity is that of the state.

People run to the Federal Government because of the oil money. So, let the governors not hold the Federal Government responsible. They should hold themselves responsible. The Federal Government is a creation but the states are realities.

The states are the productive organs of the country. It is not the Federal Government because it is just the collectors and if the state governments know what they are doing, they should make demands after cooking the food. They should tell the Federal Government that ‘we have cooked the food and this is what we want’ rather than to sit there and wait for oil money and expect the Federal Government to share to them. That time is over. So, for all these talks about productivity, the truth is that the productivity of the country is not with the federal Government but with the state governments and unless the states are run by men of vision, Nigeria will collapse.

What is your opinion on calls for the Federal Government to scrap the Amnesty Programme for repentant Niger Delta militants?

The idea is a good idea; it is like Christ who said that the harvest is plenty, but the labourers are few. The idea is good but the men who administered the programme are not there. If you cancel it, there will be trouble. It is a pity that we don’t have labourers, selfless men, men who have a love for God and humanity and men who love their country to run the programme. As a mother, all I will say to the Federal Government is to please continue the programme and let us find a way to get good men to manage the affairs.

What is your advice to young ladies looking up to you, especially how you grew from one stage to another in your career?

What our ladies are missing is that life is not a bed of roses and they are reading a lot of English magazines, which are not in turn with our tradition and culture. I have heard a lot of people say I must go into politics and that Nigerian women are not going into politics, our culture is different. A woman who stands tall, first and foremost, is a woman who has children.

It is important because the Nigerian woman has to have children, and to have children, you must think of their upbringing to become men and women before they can now go into politics. So, you have to choose either politics or your children and I want to say this because I’m a Nigerian woman. A lot of people thought I didn’t have children but I have three men and two women and my grandchildren and I was married until my husband died last year. If Rita Lori has not been involved in politics, it is because I’m from the media and I avoid scandals and I have children to protect. I have to protect my husband.

So, people just see Rita Lori on the surface but Rita Lori is much deeper, she is hardworking and painstaking and she doesn’t have time to attend to unnecessary issues because I have to help my husband to pay the children’s school fees, I’m thinking about how to get my children to the universities and in all these things, don’t forget your husband has to help you.

