Lori-Ogbebor seeks Okowa’s intervention over Ijaw-Itsekiri crisis

Civil rights activist, Rita Lori-Ogebor, has urged Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to immediately intervene in the brewing crisis between Ijaw and Itsekiri communities over the ownership of the land in which an oil spill recently occurred. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos office, Ogbebor, who is the Igba of Warri Kingdom, said she was reacting to threats by Ijaw youths led by one Shedrack Ebikeme, to destroy properties on Itsekiri land over oil spill that occurred in one of the pipelines they alleged belonged to Chevron. While stating that though Chevron had reportedly denied owning the burst pipeline, she said the Ijaw youths threatened that if the oil giant did not compensate the community where the spill occurred, ‘there would be a high price to pay.’ Ogbebor, however, said that contrary to claims by the Ijaw youths, the community where the pipeline was destroyed belonged to Itsekiri and threats to destroy property would only lead to more crises and urged the governor to intervene to prevent an escalation of the problem. “I was shocked and sad to see a video on social media by an Ijaw group led by one Shedrack Ebikeme, beating the drums of war. He threatened to stop boats from moving up and down the rivers in Itsekiri land.
