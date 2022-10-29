Lorient may rush Moffi back to action

FC Lorient could get Terem Moffi back in action for Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against Nice even though he was not expected to return before next month’s game against PSG. Lorient coach Regis Le Bris said they take a decision on whether or not the striker will be available for selection tomorrow. Moffi has not trained with the rest of the squad since he returned to individual training at the start of this week after an ankle injury. He will train with the rest of the squad tomorrow after which the team will decide on if he could feature against Nice. The coach said they will see how Moffi copes in tomorrow’s training, but “we won’t take any risks”.

