Lorient may rush Moffi back to action

FC Lorient could get Terem Moffi back in action for Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against Nice even though he was not expected to return before next month’s game against PSG. Lorient coach Regis Le Bris said they take a decision on whether or not the striker will be available for selection tomorrow. Moffi has not trained with the rest of the squad since he returned to individual training at the start of this week after an ankle injury. He will train with the rest of the squad tomorrow after which the team will decide on if he could feature against Nice. The coach said they will see how Moffi copes in tomorrow’s training, but “we won’t take any risks”.
Related Articles
EPL: Soucek sees red as Hammers draw with Fulham, Villa beat Arsenal
Tomas Soucek was sent off as West Ham missed a chance to move into the top four of the Premier League with a goalless draw against struggling Fulham. In a quiet first half, both sides only managed one shot on target each – the visitors’ Declan Rice having an effort saved by Alphonse Areola […]
COVID-19: Japan prepares to vaccinate its Olympians, Paralympians
A top executive of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sponsor Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said officials of the Japanese company felt “conflicted” over the desire to see the Olympics succeed and public concerns about holding the event during a pandemic. Less than three months before the event begins on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in […]
Joshua expresses frustration over delay in fight with Tyson
Promoter confirms Saudi as venue British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has expressed frustrations after he discovered that his bout with Tyson Fury has been delayed yet again according to English Tabloid, Mirror. It was gathered that Fury is yet to sign off on the undisputed fight and Joshua has taken to social media to lament his […]
