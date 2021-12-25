Los Angeles sees nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Los Angeles County saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year Friday.

The nation’s largest county, with some 10 million residents, recorded 9,988 new cases — a 20-fold increase since late last month, when the region was recording fewer than 500 cases a day, and the highest daily figure in 11 months, government data shows.

The grim report did contain some encouraging news; 21 deaths were recorded Friday, far below the hundreds of daily fatalities that were reported before 70 percent of the county population was vaccinated, reports Reuters.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a mandate requiring healthcare employees and workers in “high-risk congregate settings” to get a booster shot by Feb. 1 to fight the highly transmissible new Omicron variant, which has shown to cause less severe sickness in those who are vaccinated.

“We’re all exhausted by this,” the Democrat said. “But we have something we never had in the past, and that’s the power of these life-saving vaccines and the power to get boosted to get through this arguably fifth wave of this pandemic.”

The variant accounts for 50 to 70 percent of COVID-19 infections in parts of the state, officials said Friday as California was on the verge of recording 5 million cases

On Thursday, New York State recorded nearly 39,000 COVID-19 cases, shattering its previous daily record by about 10,000 as people rushed to get tested before Christmas.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

