Loss of 341 lives in S’African flood saddening –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was “saddened and unspeakably devastated” by the flood disasters in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa that have so far claimed 341 lives. Inareleasebyhisspokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari while reacting to the calamity yesterday in Abuja, said, “I’m greatly shocked by this largescale natural disaster which has caused widespread sufferings and fatalities inoursistercountry.”

He explained that “the disruption of water and electricity supply, as well as the destruction of homes, makes this natural disaster one of the worst in our recent memory.” While extending his sympathy to the government and people of South Africa, the President urged other African leaders “to work together towards developing common and effective strategies for improving our emergency management response systems that will help us significantly reduce the human and economic impacts of natural disasters and impending climate change.”

 

