Loss of accreditation: Abia Poly Rector assures of govt’s intervention

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa, has alayed the fears of thousands of students of the institution whose academic fate is hanging in the balance over the withdrawal of accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). Addressing the students at the school premises, the rector assured them of the government’s quick intervention to resolve the issue with the NBTE, adding that the polytechnic management was also in talks with the state government to look for ways to resolve the issue. He urged the students not to be disturbed by trending stories online and advised them to continue with their academic activities. It will be recalled that the NTBE had on Tuesday revoked the accreditation of the institution over its failure to pay staff salaries and allowances for over 30 months. NBTE had in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Abubakar, said the accreditation was withdrawn because the polytechnic had not shown any commitment to offset the arrears and ensure regular payment of salaries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...