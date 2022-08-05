Loss of Accreditation: Assembly to investigate funding of Abia Poly, ABSU

The Abia State House of Assembly has frowned at the loss of accreditation of the State polytechnic, Aba and the College of Medicine of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu and has mandated its Committee on Health to make a report on ABSU college of Medicine ready by the next sitting. House Speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, who gave the directive during plenary noted that the loss of accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba was embarrassing, saying the House would be visiting the institution soon to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. The House constituted a 7-member Ad hoc Committee, headed by the member representing Isuikwuato, Hon Emeka Okorafor, to thoroughly scrutinise how funds released to the institution by the government were expended with a view to finding solutions to the crisis that led to the loss of accreditation.
Kalu calls for participatory, inclusive governance
Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has called on Nigerian leaders to adopt an inclusive and participatory governance. Kalu in a message to mark Nigeria's 60th independence anniversary, advised Nigerians should shun violence and other social vices, so as to engender development in the nation. The former Abia State governor said Nigeria's strength
Bayelsa to provide land for proposed Anglican varsity
The Bayelsa State Government has pledged to provide land for the proposed establishment of an Anglican univesity in the state. Governor Douye Diri made the pledge in response to a request by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, who led other bishops of the Diocese of Niger Delta
Senate may arrest officials of PAP over mismanagement of N10bn
The Senate at the weekend said it has resolved to issue a warrant of arrest on officials of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) over their failure to account for allegedly mismanaged N10 billion meant for the operations of the programme. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Account, Senator Matthew Urhogbide, took the decision following
