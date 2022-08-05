News

Loss of Accreditation: Assembly to investigate funding of Abia Poly, ABSU

The Abia State House of Assembly has frowned at the loss of accreditation of the State polytechnic, Aba and the College of Medicine of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu and has mandated its Committee on Health to make a report on ABSU college of Medicine ready by the next sitting. House Speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, who gave the directive during plenary noted that the loss of accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba was embarrassing, saying the House would be visiting the institution soon to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. The House constituted a 7-member Ad hoc Committee, headed by the member representing Isuikwuato, Hon Emeka Okorafor, to thoroughly scrutinise how funds released to the institution by the government were expended with a view to finding solutions to the crisis that led to the loss of accreditation.

 

