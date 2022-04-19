Lost Country: Our only hope is God

B y the time you read this article, the Easter celebrations would come and gone with many not knowing it was Easter because Nigeria is going through lots of ups-and-downs, light and darkness. Ours is a country lost not just to corruption but to some inglorious bastards controlling various ungoverned spaces, extorting citizens and dictating life and death of ordinary citizens.

Nigeria is in crisis because even those trusted with managing the affairs of the nation have turned their back on God; they have colluded with dark forces and are determined to end this country. We have met every criteria and qualification of a failed state.

The contradiction is that we are still standing against all odds. I pray we use the holy season of Easter and Ramadan to look to God, pray to Him and ask Him for His help in all that we do, that he forgives us as a nation and that he blesses us and our country.

We desperately need good leaders with the fear of God. A lot of our leaders give lip service to God. They would agree we need to pray, but then don’t do it. We must not lose faith in God because of them. We don’t have to be 100% in prayers.

Those who know how to pray must continue to pray because God hears those prayers and may probably use those prayers to turn this nation around. I hope that our people will wake up and realize the problems and crises we are facing in the North, the West and the East.

I hope we wake up and realize the extent of damage done to our economy by bad leaders. I pray we use the opportunity of the upcoming general election to elect leaders with the fear of God. I pray that God will touch the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari to allow internal democracy in his own party and also allow a free and fair general election. I pray to God to intervene in INEC, so that the Commission will be impartial and independent in her conduct of subsequent elections. I pray that God will touch the hearts of the people in the police, the military, the judiciary and the academics, who help dirty politicians win elections they ought to have lost.

For some time now I have consistently written on issues around the naira and the economy and why the naira keeps tumbling despite CBNs intervention in critical areas. Truth is that we are in a deep economic crisis due to the recklessness and irresponsibility of our fiscal authorities who are wasting foreign exchange on items we can afford locally.

Why would CBN use N58.618 billion to print 2.518 billion naira notes abroad when we have a printing minting press? Why will Nigeria Immigration Service contract a foreign company to produce our travel passports? We have made in Nigeria cars but our government prefers to patronize foreign automobiles.

We embark on medical and education tourism which leave a heavy toll on the economy, yet we want a strong currency. If we are stupid, the economy is not stupid. What we reap in harvest is what we sow. Nigeria’s major foreign exchange earner is oil and gas. We are supposed to be producing approximately two million barrels of crude oil per day.

But nearly eighty percent of our crude oil production is stolen in a very sophisticated manner that it can no longer be classified as mere theft, thereby denying the country of much needed foreign exchange revenue.

The balance of twenty percent cannot be adequately accounted for because NNPC has consistently reported losses, apparently the only oil and gas corporation in the world reporting zero profit. We should be picking on the Petroleum Minister and asking him questions on this grand theft of our commonwealth.

For heaven’s case, you cannot, loot one hundred and seven million barrels of crude oil worth $10 billion, steal $4.3 billion worth of crude annually, sell crude oil and do crude swap without appropriate remittances, and expect an economic miracle. The regime has done incalculable damage to the economy. Still taking a peep into our oil and gas industry.

We have four major refineries which are employing thousands of workers who are producing nothing because none of the refineries are functional due to deliberate sabotage done by those who are supposed to be engineers managing the refinery in cahoots with the crooks importing fuels and taking subsidies. Refineries that refine no single drop of PMS, expends N67 billion annually on salaries of staff that are producing nothing and contributing nothing to our GDP.

With the same redundant refineries, NNPC in their profligacy had misappropriated over N806 billion in six years in Turn Around Maintenance that turned out to be a ruse. Within the half of the year 2021, NNPC claimed to have spent over N1.47 trillion /$3.6billion to import Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

When the import cost of the gasoil, DPK, and other mineral oil are factored, the import value of the white petroleum products may hit a half year value of over $5 billion and $10 billion by year end, 2021.

The subsidy on PMS import volumes for 2022 now stood at N4 trillion according to the president’s letter to the Senate seeking adjustment to the 2022 fiscal framework.

Why is no one asking the simplest of questions on why and how subsidy payment rose astronomically from N653 billion in 2015 to now a receipt of N4 trillion in 2022?

There’s need to totally deregulate the downstream oil and gas sector and remove the criminal subsidies that influences the NNPC to inflate daily import and consumption figure of 103m litres of PMS in a country, who’s actual pms consumption numbers is between 38 million to 42 million litres a day. Our economic crisis is worsened by our increasing debt profile.

From the data obtained from the Bureau of Statistics, the national debt has risen to N39.5 trillion from N12 trillion on June 30, 2015, with new external debts topping over $33 billion. This was the same debt trap we worked away from in 2011.

Nigeria’s trade deficit widened to N1.94 trillion in 2021 partly because we spend over $11 billion importing foods we can easily produce given the fact that we boast of 64 million hectares of arable land and more than 100 million unemployed population. Available reports state that only 25% of our arable land is cultivated partly due to insecurity.

The roads to the cemetery are more frequent than the roads to the farms. The surviving farmers are unsure of their harvest due to the menace of herders. It’s rather a big shame that after spending N10 trillion/$25billion in six years as security expenses our president, a decorated and retired Army General, is conquered by bandits and insurgents.

If not for the CBNs intervention in food production which had made it possible for the country to be producing nearly seven tons of rice, maize and pursuing reasonable sufficiency in wheat production, we would be eating each other by now due to the level of hunger and despair in the land. With determination and faith in God, I believe much sooner than later locally produced food will become affordable thereby cushioning the rate of inflation and reversing our trade deficit.

While we hope for God’s intervention, the president must address squarely the issue of insecurity which makes the average Nigerian to now live under the shadow of death. Insecurity has kept away most foreign direct investors, diaspora Nigerians and those who would have brought in the much-needed foreign exchange.

And because of the collapsing economy, even private sector entrepreneurs are hedging their savings in dollars because everyone is scared that the burst may happen soon.

With the current state of affairs, our only hope is in God and we pray that God touches the hearts of our politicians, bureaucrats and criminals pinning the country down. We do not want to lose this country but we may finally lose it except God looks down from heaven and intervenes

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...