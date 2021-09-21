Lost tribes of Israel discovered in Nigeria –Research

The age-long mystery surrounding the origin of the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria has been unravelled as research has established a strong link between the biblical 12 tribes of Israel and Igbo.

The 12 tribes of Israel were dispersed following the invasion of the Northern Kingdom by the King of Assyria in 722 BC and the subsequent invasion and conquest of the Southern Kingdoms by the Romans in 70 AD.

Although the Bible does not fully explain what happened to all the Israelites after these invasions, a recent research points towards the possibility that some of them migrated down to other parts of the world, including Africa.

However, a 738-page book entitled: ‘The Hebrew Evidence of Nigerian Jews: A Scriptural Insight’, which is set for public presentation, has revealed that the Igbo and several other indigenous ethnic groups in Nigeria, share a common ancestry traceable to the lost tribes of Israel and Edom, descendants of Jacob and Esau respectively.

The research also revealed that the Paleo-Hebrew language in which the Old Testament Bible was written, is the same as Igbo language, both in words and dictionary meanings. Authored by a renowned televangelist, Innocent Agu, the book described Igbo language as one of the prehistoric languages as it is the same as the Paleo-Hebrew, the original language of the Bible.

Over a thousand different Hebrew words, phrases and sentences are recorded to attest to this fact. Agu said, “In addition, the work recorded about a thousand names of towns in Igboland and other parts of Nigeria that corresponds with the names of ancient towns recorded in the Bible.

“Interestingly, while most of the listed towns are located in the Southern and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria, a considerable number is also found in Northern Nigeria.”

The author further identified many ethnic groups in Africa that are connected to the nation of Israel. According to the author, the original people of the nation of Israel were black. In tracing the origin of Igbo, the author used linguistic and anthropological evidence, asserting that the name Igbo is derived from Eber, the great-grandson of Shem, whose descendants were later known as Eboe, Ebo, Ibo or Igbo.

Chairman of the book launch committee, Dr. Sam Agbogun, said the revelations in the research work will open a new vista of knowledge about the origin, traditions and cultural practices of not only the Igbo but also other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Agbogun said at a critical time when Nigeria is facing threats of disintegration, the work connects the peoples of Southern Nigeria and some parts of Northern Nigeria to a common ancestry, which is good for national cohesion and unity.

