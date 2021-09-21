News

Lost tribes of Israel discovered in Nigeria –Research

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The age-long mystery surrounding the origin of the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria has been unravelled as research has established a strong link between the biblical 12 tribes of Israel and Igbo.

 

The 12 tribes of Israel were dispersed following the invasion of the Northern Kingdom by the King of Assyria in 722 BC and the subsequent invasion and conquest of the Southern Kingdoms by the Romans in 70 AD.

 

Although the Bible does not fully explain what happened to all the Israelites after these invasions, a recent research points towards the possibility that some of them migrated down to other parts of the world, including Africa.

 

However, a 738-page book entitled: ‘The Hebrew Evidence of Nigerian Jews: A Scriptural Insight’, which is set for public presentation, has revealed that the Igbo and several other indigenous ethnic groups in Nigeria, share a common ancestry traceable to the lost tribes of Israel and Edom, descendants of Jacob and Esau respectively.

 

The research also revealed that the Paleo-Hebrew language in which the Old Testament Bible was written, is the same as Igbo language, both in words and dictionary meanings. Authored by a renowned televangelist, Innocent Agu, the book described Igbo language as one of the prehistoric languages as it is the same as the Paleo-Hebrew, the original language of the Bible.

 

Over a thousand different Hebrew words, phrases and sentences are recorded to attest to this fact. Agu said, “In addition, the work recorded about a thousand names of towns in Igboland and other parts of Nigeria that corresponds with the names of ancient towns recorded in the Bible.

 

“Interestingly, while most of the listed towns are located in the Southern and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria, a considerable number is also found in Northern Nigeria.”

 

The author further identified many ethnic groups in Africa that are connected to the nation of Israel. According to the author, the original people of the nation of Israel were black. In tracing the origin of Igbo, the author used linguistic and anthropological evidence, asserting that the name Igbo is derived from Eber, the great-grandson of Shem, whose descendants were later known as Eboe, Ebo, Ibo or Igbo.

 

Chairman of the book launch committee, Dr. Sam Agbogun, said the revelations in the research work will open a new vista of knowledge about the origin, traditions and cultural practices of not only the Igbo but also other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

 

Agbogun said at a critical time when Nigeria is facing threats of disintegration, the work connects the peoples of Southern Nigeria and some parts of Northern Nigeria to a common ancestry, which is good for national cohesion and unity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Address the nation over incessant agitations, Onitiri urges Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation over incessant agitations for self-determination and restructuring across the nation. This suggestion was preferred by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a statement in Lagos yesterday. “Nigerians are now restless over insecurity and bad governance in the country. They […]
News

COAS: Our loyalty to constitutional authority absolute

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Army responsible for regional, int’l security – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has said that “it is to the credit of the Army that despite the current internal security challenges, the nation’s commitments to regional and international peace and security remain unshaken”. Buhari gave the commendation on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), […]
News

Funtrin heads PDP Convention Committee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Former govs root for chairmanship position *Party may dump ‘unity list’ The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Adamawa State’s Ahmadu Umaru Finitri as Chairman of its National Convention Planning Committee fixed for October 30 and 31 this year. He will be assisted by his Bayelsa State counterpart Senator Douye Diri, while Engr. Seyi Makinde […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica