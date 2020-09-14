Lottery Commission signs MoU with NFIU, NLTF

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) to check and combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

This was done with a view to entrenching stringent measures to checkmate proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and other predicate offences in the lottery industry and uphold Nigeria dignity and industry.

NLRC’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Magnus Ekechukwu, who spoke to journalists at the sideline of a workshop on effects of hate speech, fake news, financial and cyber-crimes on national security in Nassarawa on behalf of the Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, confirmed the latest development over the weekend.

Ekechukwu told journalists that since assumption of office, the Director General of the commission, Mr . Gbajabiamila has been methodically and successfully introducing well thought out and sustainable policies and programs that have repositioned the 15 years old commission which are now engendering profound results in terms of revenue generation, promotion and protection of stakeholders..

Like this: Like Loading...