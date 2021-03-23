Lottery: FG targets N1bn monthly from National Game

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission on Tuesday said it’s pragmatic approach to the proposed National Game, was to help the country generate up to N1 billion monthly.

It also disclosed that the proposed National Game was designed to compete with the popular Ghana Game that has over the years helped proven to be an economic growth catalyst.

Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, who said this in Abuja, noted that the Commission was working with all relevant stakeholders to maximise the full revenue potential in the lottery industry.

He also disclosed that the lottery sector in Nigeria has not been able to support the country’s economic growth drive as much as it should be, because the system has been very porous.

Gbajabiamila said that the stakeholders meeting scheduled at the instance of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, was to galvanise support for the smooth implementation of the Lottery Central Monitoring System.

According to him, the unified system will enable government monitor the activities of Lottery operators and also collect appropriate revenue accruing from lottery business.

