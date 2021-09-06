LOTUS Bank commence operations in 3 locations

Business

With the simultaneous opening of three new locations in Lagos, the newest and third non-interest bank (NIB) in the country, LOTUS Bank now has physical presence in four locations in Lagos, the bank has announced.

 

According to a press release, the new physical locations, which are at Idumagbo on Lagos Island, Allen Avenue, Ikeja and Oshodi Transport Interchange on Lagos Mainland, are to complement the bank’s digital capabilities in serving its growing customer base.

Specifically, the Oshodi outlet is a purpose-built Digital Service Centre designed to offer customers an exciting banking experience.

 

Speaking on the bank’s offerings, the Managing Director, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, stated that: “With evolving digital solutions and a millennial generation coming into centre-stage, LOTUS Bank is bringing on board innovative and comprehensive non-interest compliant financial solutions in investment banking, consumer banking, asset management, private banking, and wealth management.

 

“At LOTUS Bank, we believe in fairness to all parties in every business transaction. This is a requirement for building any strong economy. Everyone can thrive where fairness prevails. Non-Interest Banking stands for equity and ethics in business, as well as growth for the real sector” she added.

