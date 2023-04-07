Loud snoring rumblings linked to brain damage –Study

Researchers in Europe said they have found that snoring can damage the brain. Their study findings are published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Sleep’. The King’s College London scientists claimed they’re the first to prove that sleep apnoea causes cognitive decline. Any decline in brain power could affect memory as well as thinking skills, such as decision- making, reaction time and perception, the ‘mailonline’ reported. Sleep apnoea, which affects around one in 10 over-30s, is caused by the walls of the throat relaxing and narrowing during sleep, which interrupts normal breathing. Those with the condition tend to suffer from loud snoring, gasping, snorting, or choking noises during sleep and wake up a lot. The condition causes breathing to stop and start during the night, leading to loud snoring that can force sufferers to frequently wake up. The brain-hampering effects could be down to sleep apnoea cutting off blood flow and limiting oxygen levels, experts suggested. The researchers, working with colleagues from Germany and Australia, recruited 27 men, aged 35 to 70, who were newly diagnosed with mild to severe obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) but were otherwise healthy

