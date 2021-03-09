Louis Cooke on why most Shopify stores fail

Most Shopify stores fail right after they launch mainly because they don’t have the right systems in place.

According to Louis Cooke, every profitable Shopify store has these key components; product, type of store, traffic, and email marketing. In this article, he discusses how each of these factors can lead to the failure or success of your Shopify store.

1. Product

What makes an excellent profitable product for your store?

The first mistake that most Shopify store owners make is they focus on finding products that they like. Products that are in their niche and that they consider amazing.

This often leads to selling products that not enough people want to buy. You can market your products as well as you want, but if you are not marketing products that not enough people care about, you’re going to fail. Here are Louise’s three criteria for selecting products:

● The products should be products that the masses are passionate about.

● The products should be evergreen. If you want to be in business for the longest time, you need to select products that withstand the test of time.

● The products must have the ability to go viral. The more viral your products are, the more likes, comments, and shares you get, and consequently, the more free traffic you are going to receive, which means more free sales that are 100% profit.

2. Type of store

The latest trend in e-com has been to build a lot of different niche stores.

However, Louis says that niche stores are a waste of time and money; and can get out of hand fast. Instead, he recommends building a flex store.

In a flex store, you only focus on products that are selling crazy at the moment in any niche.

This dramatically increases your chances of having people purchase multiple products from different categories.

3. Traffic

Most people believe in spending a fortune on advertising to figure out if their products are working. However, Louis says that this is not true because, in his experience, tiny ads on Facebook and Instagram still work today.

The reason is Facebook and Instagram continue to get smarter and smarter every day.

Not only do they allow you to hyper-target audiences to find the best segments for your products, but the more data that they collect from every advertiser, the more they know where to show your product to generate as many sales as possible regardless of what your budget is. Additionally, Louis says that the beauty of Facebook and Instagram ads is consumers’ ability to comment, like, and share your ads to generate even more traffic for free.

4. Email Marketing

According to Louis Cooke, this is the most overlooked yet most profitable part of running a Shopify store.

The key to the longevity, security, and stability of your business is repeat customers.

Every person that makes a purchase on your website goes on your email list.

Louis says that he would not have made millions in sales on Shopify if it wasn’t for the ability to re-target his existing customers through emails.

Use the data from your customer’s previous sales to determine what other products they would be interested in and send them via email.

Email marketing is the key to repeat return on investment.

Once you acquire a customer, you never have to pay for them again if you’re doing email marketing. Sending an email is by far the best way to increase your net profit without spending a dime on more traffic.

Louis has a tonne of videos on his YouTube Channel with value content on Shopify dropshipping.

You can also follow his journey on his personal Instagram to get more insights on what you can do to improve your probability of success as a Shopify store owner.

