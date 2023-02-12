Louis Edem Basketball Tourney: Lagos referees almost scuttled tournament –Edem-Ekpeyong

The sponsor of the just concluded Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Championship, Louis Edem Ekpeyong, has revealed how the Lagos State Basketball Referees almost scuttled the championship after coming up with different demands as against their agreement. Edem-Ekpeyong, who decided to organise the competition in honour of his father said if not for his determination to give back to the society, he would have cancelled the championship. According to him, the attitude of the referees affected the organisation of the competition as he called on them to do better in the future.

“When you talked about the environment, I had a challenge with Lagos State referees,” he said. “When I was planning this (the tournament) I was calling their representatives every time in the meetings with my manager so they had an idea of my budget and what I could afford to give. It was very unfortunate that when we had the pre-championship meetings that we were putting things together they didn’t show up. That was a red flag. “The next thing we got was a call where they were imposing things on us, that didn’t sit well with me because it was like hijacking the whole thing.

This is about service, I’m coming to give back, so no matter how much I’m giving to them they might just become part of the people giving back. “That was very disappointing and heartbreaking because I know some of these guys personally. I was forced to get referees from outside of Lagos. I got referees from Ibadan; I don’t know those guys. They came here and they were taking care of more games with no complaints. “I wanted to make that known because this is some of the challenges that folks from abroad face when they come to Nigeria to give back to the sport. “They actually came to stop the game and I had to get securities which actually was another expenses but I am happy that the players were happy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...